Bachelor Alum Hannah Ann Sluss Cheers on Boyfriend Jake Funk as Rams Play in Super Bowl

Hannah Ann Sluss is cheering on her NFL player boyfriend as his team plays in the Super Bowl.

Sluss, 25, got all dressed up to attend the game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday and cheer on Los Angeles Rams rookie Jake Funk, 24.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Bachelor alum wore a blue-and-gold Rams jacket, which she paired with a white crop top, black shorts and knee-high white boots. Sluss showed off her game day look in a mirror selfie posted to her Instagram Story ahead of the game.

Sluss also posted a selfie to her Story with Funk while the two posed in what appeared to be a hotel room. In the image, the happy couple shared a smooch, with Sluss writing, "Good luck kiss."

Sluss later posted a clip from a pre-game celebration for the Rams to her Story. In the short video, Sluss filmed the packed crowd gathered to cheer on the Rams while dressed in blue-and-yellow game day gear. She wrote over the clip, "Here we go!!!" and tagged the Rams Instagram account.

After giving a glimpse inside the Rams party, Sluss showed her followers her special accessory designed to show support for her boyfriend on game day. Sluss posted a photo of her purse, a clear bag with white trim and metal details, which was decorated with the number 34 — Funk's number — in rhinestones.

Hannah Ann Sluss Hannah Ann Sluss' Instagram Story | Credit: Hannah Ann Sluss/instagram

Hannah Ann Sluss Hannah Ann Sluss' Instagram Story | Credit: Hannah Ann Sluss/instagram

A day prior, Sluss posted a video with Funk after the AFC Championship game. The pair was celebrating on the field in the clip, which she captioned, "One win away. Already so proud. Can't wait for tomorrow 🥰."

Funk played college football for the University of Maryland and was drafted by the Rams during the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Sluss appeared in Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor in 2020. During the two-part finale that March, Weber proposed to Sluss during the final rose ceremony, only to end the engagement a month later over unresolved feelings for Madison Prewett. He and Prewett then also split.

While Sluss has kept her relationship with Funk low profile, the two hinted at their romance in flirty Instagram comments in early January. When Sluss asked her followers, "Brunch or Lunch: What's your favorite?" in the caption of a Jan. 9 post, Funk commented, "Brunch hands down," to which Sluss replied, "our favorite 🥰."