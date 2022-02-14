Arnold Schwarzenegger Tries Out Retirement as Zeus in BMW Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

Arnold Schwarzenegger is harnessing the power of Zeus in his Super Bowl 2022 ad.

The actor, 74, stars in a commercial for BMW's iX electric car that aired at this year's Super Bowl. In the ad, Schwarzenegger plays Greek god Zeus, who is going into retirement with his wife, the goddess Hera, who is played by Salma Hayek.

Hayek, 55, announces that she and Schwarzenegger are stepping down from their duties, explaining, "It is time for Zeus and I to retire." The power couple heads to Palm Springs for some much-needed rest and relaxation, but Schwarzenegger can't seem to find a spark in retired life.

While lounging on a pool float, Schwarzenegger is bothered by a neighbor, who is asking for a bolt to charge up her hedge trimmer. Next, he struggles with the microwave as Hayek tries to assure him, "It's not rocket science."

He can't even find peace playing golf with Hayek, as Schwarzenegger is stopped by two men in a golf cart asking Zeus for "a little juice."

While he exclaims in frustration, "That's it — I'm done with this place," Hayek has other plans, telling him, "We'll see about that."

She reveals her surprise when Schwarzenegger is just about to take the couple's pet Pegasus for a walk. While in the driveway, he's stopped by Hayek, who has come home with a brand-new BMW iX.

The sight of the car brings Schwarzenegger back to his old self, complete with a suit of armor and glowing blue eyes. Hayek tells him, "I figured you could use a little pick-me-up," before explaining that the car is "all electric."

As the two take their new ride for a spin, they sing Eddy Grant's 1982 hit, "Electric Avenue."