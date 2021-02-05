Patrick Stewart, Gayle King, Snooki, SpongeBob SquarePants and more appear in the big game commercial

Worlds Collide in Paramount+ Super Bowl Ad — See What's Available on the New Streaming Service

Paramount+ is almost here — and its array of content collides in a new Super Bowl LV spot.

On Thursday, the forthcoming streaming service debuted a teaser for its "Sweet Victory" commercial, which will air during Sunday's game on CBS. The new streaming service, which launches Thursday, March 4, will include news, entertainment and sports from CBS, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Nickelodeon and Smithsonian Channel.

In the humorous ad, several recognizable personalities and characters reach the top of the snowy Paramount mountain to meet Patrick Stewart, who informs them that they'll soon be available in one streaming home.

"Don't you see? This is a metaphor for how we're all streaming on Paramount+ now," says Iain Armitage's Young Sheldon character, as Stewart replies, "Bingo, genius!"

"I'm going home," says CBS This Morning's Gayle King, to which Stewart says, "Oh, silly goose — you are home. We live here now on Mount Paramount. Isn't it glorious here?"

"What are we supposed to do up here," asks a bundled-up Snooki from Jersey Shore. Says Stewart: "We dance."

The commercial also features James Corden, Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, DJ Khaled, Jeff Probst, SpongeBob SquarePants and many more.

Paramount+, a rebrand of CBS All Access with more properties included, will feature all-new exclusive content, including the premiere of The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, which was originally intended to hit theaters.