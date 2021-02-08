Disney+ Teases Marvel Series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier During Super Bowl 2021

The Marvel Cinematic Universe just took over the Super Bowl.

Disney+ unveiled a new trailer for the streaming service's upcoming Marvel television show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Sunday night in a commercial during the big game.

In the trailer for the six-episode show set to connect the overarching Marvel movies, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan get comfortable as superhero costars on the small screen.

The trailer starts with Stan and Mackie's characters (Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson, respectively) being interviewed by a third person as someone asks, "Why does Sam aggravate you?"

Set to debut March 19, the trailer gives an inside look at some of the show's action-packed scenes featuring the hero partners — and even a silly staring contest between the two.

The series was created by Malcolm Spellman and is directed by Kari Skogland. It's set to take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

The streaming service's Marvel series Loki will follow close behind with a May 2021 debut. Hawkeye is expected to be released in 2022.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting a closer look at The Falcon and the Winter Soldier since November 2019 when Mackie and Stan took over the Marvel Studios Instagram account to announce the first day of filming on their series.

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Captain America (Chris Evans) passed on his shield to the Falcon (Mackie).