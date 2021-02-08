Daveed Diggs Raps with Big Bird in a Sesame Street-Themed DoorDash Ad for Super Bowl 2021

The Hamilton star rapped with Sesame Street's biggest stars during a DoorDash commercial for Super Bowl LV

It's a party on Sesame Street for Super Bowl Sunday!

Hamilton star Daveed Diggs rapped alongside Big Bird in a new commercial for the delivery service, DoorDash. The ad dropped during the first quarter of Super Bowl LV, as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Florida.

Diggs' rap highlighted the company's initiative to donate $1 for every order, up to $1 million, to help Sesame Workshop's kid-focused social impact work.

"Calling all fans raised on @SesameStreet: We're donating $1 (up to $1 million) for each order place on 2/7 and 2/8 to @SesameWorkshop," the company said in a tweet on Sunday.

This isn't the first time Diggs has walked through Sesame Street — he previously played the character, "Mr. Noodle," during the show's 47th season, and sang a rendition of the bathtime tune "Rubber Duckie."

"I think you'd have been hard-pressed to get me to say no to anything involving Sesame Street," Diggs told PEOPLE in a previous interview of participating in the commercial, which showed him walking through Sesame Street's famous neighborhood. "I'm a pretty big fan."

Diggs told PEOPLE he still gets a little starstruck each time he works with the characters.

"The performers are incredible. I remember sitting on the couch with Cookie Monster, and we're between takes just having conversations, you know, just like actors talk to each other between takes, catching up on what each other was doing," Diggs recalled. "You totally forget that [those characters] are animated."

Diggs launched his career through stage performing, starting in experimental theater. He met Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda while working with the freestyle rap group Freestyle Love Supreme.

A few years later, Miranda invited him to read early versions of the show that would eventually become a smash hit — and for which Diggs would win a Tony and Grammy award.

It's been nearly a year since Broadway shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the anniversary approaches, the performer reflected on how the hiatus has affected both artists and audiences.

"There's so much happening on these shows that people don't realize. There's a whole economy that exists there," he said, acknowledging that every industry has been negatively impacted by pandemic, but "the ones that require us to gather in a space together in order to experience it have been particularly difficult to revive."