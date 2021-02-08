See the Top 10 Super Bowl 2021 Commercials, from Michael B. Jordan as Alexa to Toyota's Tearjerker

While sports fans were watching to see which team would be crowned the champions of the 2021 Super Bowl, others tuned in for the world-famous commercials — and this year's ads did not disappoint.

Each year, companies and advertisers spend millions of dollars to get audiences' attention during commercial breaks at the big game. On Sunday, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat out the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Florida, viewers got to see all of this year's entertaining advertisements.

Keep scrolling for PEOPLE's top 10 picks.

1. Amazon Alexa

PEOPLE's reigning Sexiest Man Alive Michael B. Jordan stars in the 60-second spot for Amazon, in which he voices — and embodies — Alexa. An executive imagines what it would be like to request favors from the virtual assistant — like adding things to her grocery list, reading her a sexy audiobook in the bathtub, or dimming the lights — if it took the shape of Jordan. The answer? Delightfully distracting.

2. Cheetos

That '70s Show costars and real-life married couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher reunited on screen for Cheetos' Super Bowl commercial. In the Crunch Pop Mix spot, the Black Swan actress refuses to admit that she's been snacking on Kutcher's Cheetos, and a number of hilarious encounters ensue, complete with a Shaggy cameo and mini "Wasn't Me" performance.

3. Bud Light

One of many pandemic-inspired spots, Bud Light's 60-second ad by Wieden+Kennedy put a delightfully sour spin on the exasperating "when life gives you lemons" cliché to promote their new lemonade-flavored hard seltzer.

With lemons raining from the sky and wreaking havoc on flights, weddings and at-home haircuts, the ad gives us all something to laugh about.

4. Squarespace

Country music icon Dolly Parton lent her voice to Squarespace's ad, playing on the lyrics of her hit song "9 to 5." The spot sees a dull, drab office come to life as the song begins, swirling with bright colors and creatives working on their passion projects.

"Workin' 5 to 9, you've got passion and a vision. 'Cause it's hustlin' time, only way to make a livin'," the 75-year-old sings. "Gonna change your life. Do something that gives it meaning with a website that is worthy of your dreamin'!"

5. Uber Eats

For an Uber Eats spot, Mike Myers and Dana Carvey reprised their roles as Wayne and Garth, respectively, from Wayne's World, the 1992 comedy film based on a Saturday Night Live sketch. And it wouldn't be 2021 without a Cardi B cameo.

6. Cadillac

In the brilliant 90-second spot promoting the hands-free feature on the all-electric Cadillac, Winona Ryder reprises her role from the 1990 cult classic, Edward Scissorhands, with Timothée Chalamet playing Edward's son Edgar, who has inherited his dad's troublesome scissor hands.

7. Rocket Mortgage

In an 80-second spot for Rocket Mortgage, Tracy Morgan shows a pair of prospective homeowners why "pretty sure" isn't sure enough. And we were all sold.

8. T-Mobile

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton poked fun at the hazards of video call miscommunications — and their own relationship — in T-Mobile's spot, with fellow The Voice coach Adam Levine playing the couple's matchmaker.

9. General Motors

In General Motors' "No Way, Norway" spot, Will Ferrell discovers Norway far outpaces the U.S. when it comes to electric vehicle adoption. Kenan Thompson and Awkwafina join the actor as he hilariously sets out to give Norwegians a piece of his mind.

10. Toyota