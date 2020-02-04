Is there a new reality TV romance brewing?

A source tells PEOPLE that The Bachelorette alumnus Tyler Cameron and Siesta Key‘s Juliette Porter were acting “super flirty” at the MAXIM Big Game Experience event in Miami the night before Super Bowl LIV. Cameron was hanging out with current Bachelor Peter Weber and his brother, plus Bachelor Nation’s Jason Tartick, and Blake Hortstmann.

“She seemed to be having a lot of fun with the group,” the source said.

A rep for Porter is not commenting. A rep for Cameron did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Porter, 22, also shared a video of herself and Cameron, 27, from that night on her Instagram Story.

The event, which was held at a waterfront venue on the coast of Biscayne Bay, was also attended by G. Eazy, Halsey, Lil Nas X, Victor Cruz, NeNe Leakes, and Cuba Gooding Jr.

Cameron also attended the NFL Honors at the Adrienne Arsht Center earlier in the night, along with Paul Rudd, Josh Charles and Kate Bosworth. On Friday night, he was at Shaq’s Fun House, where he walked the red carpet with Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Dare Ogunbowale.

Cameron, a former college football player, was “fan-boying” out at the event, saying, “That’s the guy you really want!”on the carpet about Ogunbowale, according to another source

Cameron, who competed on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette last year, was most recently linked to Kylie Jenner‘s best friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou. The two were spotted in Miami together over New Year’s Eve.

The reality star also briefly dated supermodel Gigi Hadid. The two were first seen together at the SoHo House in Brooklyn on Aug. 4, but after several months Cameron confirmed that the pair ended things amicably.

“I took it as I met a great person, a great friend. It wasn’t like a bad breakup or anything like that,” Cameron told PEOPLE TV’s Reality Check in October. “It was just, we’re at different parts of our lives right now.”

This wouldn’t be Porter’s first foray into Bachelor Nation. As season on Siesta Key‘s current season, she briefly dated Bachelorette alumnus Robby Hayes; the pair broke up last summer.

Porter also previously dated her Siesta Key costar Alex Kompothecras. While he is currently expecting his first child, a baby girl, with girlfriend Alyssa Salerno, Porter has claimed that she hooked up with Kompothercras while he was dating Salerno.