Chance the Rapper and Megan Thee Stallion Star in Quibi's Super Bowl Commercial

Quibi is coming.

The new streaming platform offering “quick bites” of contents is giving viewers a glimpse at what’s to come with its new Super Bowl commercial.

The commercial follows robbers wearing hilarious animal masks during a bank heist. The group is forced to stall after their getaway driver gets caught up watching a video on his phone.

“I’ll be there in a Quibi,” he responds on the walk-talkie, smiling at his phone.

“A what?” a distressed robber replies.

“A Quibi,” the long-haired driver says with a laugh. “Less than 10 minutes.”

One of the assisting heist leaders then shrugs his shoulders and joins in on the fun. He gets distracted by Chance the Rapper and Megan Thee Stallion on Quibi’s reboot of Punk’d.

“Meg Thee Stallion got punk’d,” Chance the Rapper chants before the camera pans to the “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker. “Meg thee Stallion got punk’d.”

The “No Problem” rapper is set to take over the host job once held by Ashton Kutcher on MTV in the early 2000s.

“Punk’d is one of MTV’s most iconic franchises,” the Chicago-based rapper said in a statement. “I grew up watching this show and it’s surreal to be in the driver’s seat this time around on Quibi.”

The publication also announced the return of 1990s MTV dating show Singled Out, hosted by Keke Palmer, on the new platform. The show also got a revamp last year on YouTube.

MTV and Chance aren’t the only big names joining in on the Quibi hype.

Emmy-winning actress Lena Waithe will host her own sneaker show titled You Ain’t Got These. PEOPLE’s 2018 Sexiest Man Alive Idris Elba is set to star alongside Ken Block on a stunt-driving series. Jennifer Lopez will also hit the phone screen with her own show titled Thanks a Million. Comedian Chris Rock will narrate Wild Kingdom, a series of short documentaries produced by National Geographic. Zac Efron will attempt to survive without food, water and technology for a set number of days in Killing Zac Efron. Justin Timberlake will host a show where he asks singers about the songs inspired them to become musicians. Chrissy Teigen will preside over real-life small claims cases in Chrissy’s Court.

The Quibi videos are expected to be short but will still tell long-form stories, just over a longer period of time. Quibi launches off April 6.