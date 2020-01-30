John Legend and Chrissy Teigen‘s Super Bowl commercial looks a little different out of respect for Kobe Bryant.

Genesis, a brand of luxury vehicles under the Hyundai umbrella, made a last-minute change to remove a helicopter from the beginning of the commercial in the wake of the NBA legend’s death.

“Today we re-cut our Super Bowl ad, to remove a stationary helicopter that was in the opening two seconds of the commercial,” a Genesis spokesperson told USA Today. “The ad had been filmed, produced and delivered well before Sunday’s tragedy, so we took down the spot out of compassion and sensitivity to the families.”

Before it was removed, the helicopter was seen sitting outside of a large mansion as Legend and Teigen enter a fancy party filled with “old luxury” stereotypes.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Shout Out His Sexiest Man Alive Title in Genesis’ Super Bowl Ad

Image zoom Genesis USA

In the brand’s first Super Bowl ad, set to air during Sunday’s big game, the two unveil Genesis’ new “Young Luxury” campaign.

During the party, Teigen, 34, makes a toast to old luxury after ribbing several guests — “You’ve had a good run” — and introduces “young luxury,” directing everyone to the driveway with a grand, sweeping gesture. But before Legend, 41, lets Teigen into the Genesis GV80 Sport Utility Vehicle, he demands a password.

“Sexiest Man Alive,” an exasperated Teigen replies.

The ad will air during the second quarter of Super Bowl LIV this Sunday on Fox.