John Legend and Chrissy Teigen bid farewell to "old luxury" in the Super Bowl spot

By Jodi Guglielmi
January 30, 2020 10:31 AM

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen‘s Super Bowl commercial looks a little different out of respect for Kobe Bryant.

Genesis, a brand of luxury vehicles under the Hyundai umbrella, made a last-minute change to remove a helicopter from the beginning of the commercial in the wake of the NBA legend’s death.

“Today we re-cut our Super Bowl ad, to remove a stationary helicopter that was in the opening two seconds of the commercial,” a Genesis spokesperson told USA Today. “The ad had been filmed, produced and delivered well before Sunday’s tragedy, so we took down the spot out of compassion and sensitivity to the families.”

Before it was removed, the helicopter was seen sitting outside of a large mansion as Legend and Teigen enter a fancy party filled with “old luxury” stereotypes.

In the brand’s first Super Bowl ad, set to air during Sunday’s big game, the two unveil Genesis’ new “Young Luxury” campaign.

During the party, Teigen, 34, makes a toast to old luxury after ribbing several guests — “You’ve had a good run” — and introduces “young luxury,” directing everyone to the driveway with a grand, sweeping gesture. But before Legend, 41, lets Teigen into the Genesis GV80 Sport Utility Vehicle, he demands a password.

“Sexiest Man Alive,” an exasperated Teigen replies.

The ad will air during the second quarter of Super Bowl LIV this Sunday on Fox.

Bryant, 41, was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Jan. 26 alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others on their way to a youth basketball game.

Bryant is survived by Vanessa, 37, and three of their four children together: daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

“I’m so sad and stunned right now,” Legend tweeted on Sunday night. “In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe.”

