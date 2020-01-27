Schitt's Creek Star Emily Hampshire Airs Her Dirty Laundry in Tide Super Bowl Commercial

Emily Hampshire is making her Super Bowl commercial debut.

The Schitt’s Creek actress, 38, teamed up with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Charlie Day to star in Tide’s upcoming ad — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the teaser for the commercial.

In the clip, Hampshire and Day sort through their dirty laundry together.

“Walt’s fine wine, hot dogs, pinball,” Hampshire read off the front of one of Day’s old shirts. “So cute.”

“It turns out that Walt’s didn’t stay open very long because the people who want hot dogs and pinball are not the same people who drink fine wine.”

Next, Hampshire pulled out what appeared to be a child-size Christmas sweater.

“It would be cute if it was for a child,” she said. “It was for my ex-husband. I shrunk it and now we are divorced.”

Hampshire opened up to PEOPLE about the experience of filming the commercial, admitting that she was nervous to take on such a big task.

“It’s not only my first Super Bowl commercial but my first commercial ever. So, I’ve been very excited about this,” she said. “I’ve always felt weird because I’m terrible at selling anything I don’t like or believe in. But what’s great is that I actually use Tide and I actually am super messy, and that’s a part of the commercial.”

“Tide wanted me to be myself, and it’s is very on-brand for me because I am very lazy when it comes to laundry,” she added.

The full commercial will air Sunday during the big game. Hampshire said she hopes to be surrounded by her Schitt’s Creek cast when she watches it for the first time.

“I can’t say I’m a huge sports fan, so I usually watch the game for the commercials, and I go to Super Bowl parties for the snacks,” she said with a laugh. “This year, I’m hoping to get the Schitt’s Creek gang can get together and watch it. If we can all be in the same place for it that would be awesome.”