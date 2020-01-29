Ellen DeGeneres Debuts Amazon Alexa Super Bowl Ad with Wife Portia de Rossi

Ellen DeGeneres is teaming up with her wife Portia de Rossi in a hilarious new Super Bowl 2020 commercial.

The comedian 62, debuted the Amazon Alexa commercial on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday. The commercial, which will air in full during Sunday’s big game, features clips from life before the Amazon Alexa.

In the first clip, DeGeneres and de Rossi, 46, are leaving the house together when DeGeneres tells Alexa to turn down the thermostat. She then wonders what people died before the artificial intelligence came out.

Cut to a maid named Alessa in front of a fireplace, who is asked to lower the temperature by two degrees. And so she does — by throwing two flaming logs out of the fireplace and out of the window.

In the next clip, a queen asks Alexi, a court jester, to deliver a joke. However, he is unable to think of one and tells her, “Jokes, um, god, you’d think I’d know loads, look at me.”

A paper boy named Alex is featured in the next clip and is asked by an older male resident what the latest news is.

“Doesn’t matter, it’s all fake,” Alex replies as he and the man share an awkward laugh together.

In the next scene, a man riding a wagon on an Old West rider asks passenger Al to play his favorite song. Al then blows a few notes in a jug, which leads the man to demand he play a new song.

“Lexi, tell me something interesting,” a ragged woman says to another in the next clip. “The Earth is flat, and a witch stole his pants,” she replies, just as a man without pants walks past them.

Another clip shows a woman attaching a note for Prince Constantine to a pigeon named Leximus. But as Leximus flies off, it is eaten by an eagle, who is then eaten by a massive dragon.

“Alesha, remind me to delete those tapes,” a president of the United States says from a desk in the Oval Office.

While his assistant Alesha agrees to his request, she quietly tells the camera.”I aint’ deleting s—,” just as the scene cuts back to DeGeneres and de Rossi getting into a car.

“I don’t know what people did before Alexa,” de Rossi says.

DeGeneres then asks Alexa to play her favorite song, and “Yeah” by Usher — which hilariously resembles the tune played during the Old West wagon scene — begins paying in the car, much to the excitement of the couple.

Super Bowl LIV begins airing Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.