Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Shout Out His Sexiest Man Alive Title in Genesis' Super Bowl Ad

John Legend was PEOPLE’s 2019 Sexiest Man Alive, and he’s not about to let anyone forget it.

The singer and wife Chrissy Teigen have been tapped as the celebrity spokes-couple for Genesis, a brand of luxury vehicles under the Hyundai umbrella. In the brand’s first Super Bowl ad, set to air during Sunday’s big game, the two unveil Genesis’ new “Young Luxury” campaign.

The 60-second spot opens with Teigen, 34, and Legend, 41, arriving at a fancy party filled with “old luxury” stereotypes.

“John, why did you bring me here?” Teigen bemoans.

“I think it’s time we throw old luxury a going away party,” Legend replies.

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Debuts Amazon Alexa Super Bowl Ad with Wife Portia de Rossi

Then Teigen interrupts the party and addresses the room, hilariously calling out everyone from the “guy who thinks his loud suit is a personality” to the “lady who goes to Asia once and suddenly think she’s spiritual.”

She makes a toast to old luxury — “You’ve had a good run” — and introduces “young luxury,” directing everyone to the driveway with a grand, sweeping gesture. But Legend, who was supposed to pull up in Genesis’ first Sport Utility Vehicle, the GV80, misses her cue.

“Where were you?!” she demands. “It was supposed to be a thing, and you made it not a thing.”

“What’s the magic word?” he teases.

Replies an exasperated Teigen, “Sexiest Man Alive.”

Image zoom John Legend's Sexiest Man Alive covers Doug Inglish

RELATED VIDEO: John Legend Is People’s Sexiest Man Alive, Jokes He Finally Has ‘an EGOTSMA’

In a statement, the chief executive officer of Genesis, Mark Del Rosso said, “Launching our first SUV with amazing support from John and Chrissy in our first Super Bowl spot became the perfect time to launch our new ‘Young Luxury’ brand campaign and is indicative of our desire at Genesis to ignite exploration in everyone by infusing all that we do with the spirit of youth and wonder.”

“Genesis is the youngest luxury automotive brand, why not act our age and have a little fun?” he added.

The ad will air during the second quarter of Super Bowl LIV this Sunday on Fox.