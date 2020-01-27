Boston Celebs Chris Evans, John Krasinki and More Star in Hyundai’s Super Bowl 2020 Commercial

The Super Bowl 2020 commercials have commenced!

With less than a week to go until the big game, Hyundai released its commercial for one of Sonata’s newest feature, Remote Smart Parking, starring some of the biggest celebrities born and raised in Boston.

In the commercial — which will air during the first half of the game — Chris Evans runs into Rachel Dratch on the streets just as John Krasinski is rolling up in his new Hyundai Sonata.

All three stars deliver over-the-top New England accents as Evans, 38, and Dratch, 53, insist that Krasinski, 40, won’t be able to back into the spot.

However, The Office alumnus proves them wrong when he gets out of the car and watches with glee as it backs into the parking spot to perfection.

“That Sonata’s got no driver!” a nearby mailman says, to which The Avengers actor responds, “That’s all right, he’s got Smart Park.”

As the three stars continue discuss the impressive vehicle with their thick accents, Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz sticks his head outside a nearby window and tells Krasinski he can’t park there.

“He’s got Smart Park!” Dratch shouts back, causing Ortiz, 44, to respond, “Wicked smart.”

At the end of the commercial, Krasisnki asks the actors if they knew Ortiz lived nearby.

“I had no idea,” Evans responds.

Sadly, the commercial is all Bostonians have to root for this year: the New England Patriots didn’t make the big game, ending their 2019 season with a loss against the Tennessee Titans.

Super Bowl LIV takes place on Sunday in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium. The game will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, airing on FOX.