The View's Sunny Hostin gave a spirited reply when asked about Joy Behar's joke last week that she'd "had sex with a few ghosts," telling PEOPLE she's amazed the story "got so big."

"It was a joke," Hostin, 54, said at the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in New York City on Thursday night.

Hostin then revealed, "Joy does not believe in ghosts, actually. I do, and so it's something that Joy and I have gone back and forth on since we both were raised Catholic."

According to Hostin, Behar "claims the Catholic Church doesn't believe in ghosts. I disagree with her."

Since Behar's off-the-cuff remark on Oct. 20, The View panelists haven't been afraid to have a little fun with widespread interest in the topic.

On Thursday morning's show, Behar had a chuckle that she "broke the internet" with the supposed revelation.

"So let me just set the record straight, okay," Behar, 80, told her co-hosts. "It's all true. It's all true. I have had sex with ghosts."

She continued the riff: "Casper was not a generous lover. The ménage à trois, it was almost like having sex with myself. So yeah, it's all true, ladies and gentlemen. Yes, PEOPLE magazine, write another story, okay?"

Later that night, Hostin told PEOPLE: "It's just been a blast that this has taken on so much meaning. It really started out as a joke."

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty

As for whether she'd welcome a ghost in her own bedroom, Hostin was willing to play along.

"Is it a benevolent ghost? Are we talking about Casper? Are we talking about something else?" she asked. "It depends, it depends."

Hostin's good humor was in keeping with View moderator Whoopi Goldberg's own response to Behar's ghost sex gag.

"I'm just gonna let that ride," said Goldberg, 66, on the show last week. "I don't know how many of you just heard what Joy just said, but I'm going to let it ride."

The View airs weekdays on ABC (check local listings).