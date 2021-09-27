Sunny Hostin's Surgeon Husband Was Pulled Out of Operating Room During COVID Chaos at The View

Sunny Hostin and guest co-host Ana Navarro were pulled off stage during The View on Friday after falsely testing positive for COVID-19

The four-time Emmy Award nominee, 52, opened up on Monday's show about the "real life ramifications" that followed after their test results were revealed on live television. Hostin and frequent guest co-host Navarro, 49, who are both fully vaccinated, have since tested negative multiple times.

After thanking viewers for the "outpouring of love and support" she received over the weekend, Hostin said, "It was really uncomfortable for my results to be released publicly before I even knew what was going on, before they were verified, before I was tested again and again. "

The journalist and TV personality noted that her husband Emmanuel Hostin was also impacted, as well as the rest of their family.

"My husband is a surgeon, as everyone knows, and he was in the operating room and had to be pulled out of the operating room, because God forbid, he's operating on someone and he's COVID-positive," she said. "My child's school had to be notified and she had to be pulled out. My parents had to be rushed to be tested. And my son was notified at school as well."

Sunny Hostin and Emmanuel Hostin Sunny Hostin and husband Emmanuel Hostin | Credit: Shaun Mader/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Hostin confirmed that Emmanuel and the rest of their family members tested negative. She also reflected on the loss of Emmanuel's parents, who died of COVID-19 within three days of each other last year, on Dec. 28 and New Year's Day.

"For me it was particularly triggering, because not too long ago I delivered the eulogy at my in-laws' funeral," Hostin said, becoming emotional. "So you can imagine how I felt, thinking that I could possibly be COVID-positive, and my family could experience another loss, a loss that I don't think my husband could handle."

"So I was relieved, to say the least, to find out that I was COVID-negative," she continued. "And I always was assured by the fact that I am fully vaccinated. And so, even if I were COVID-positive, I was convinced that I would likely be okay. And if this type of thing were to happen to me, Ana Navarro is the best person to have it happen with you, because the charm and her wits and her sense of humor really got me through it. I won't tell you the types of things that she was saying in Spanish, but it was pretty terrific."

Co-host Joy Behar was the one to announce during Monday's episode that Hostin and Navarro's original tests were false positives, and that all four of the panelists, including Sara Haines, had been confirmed negative for the virus. (Moderator Whoopi Goldberg was out on both Friday and Monday.)

Executive producer Brian Teta also issued a public apology to Hostin and Navarro.

"I really want to acknowledge and apologize to Sunny and Ana, because in the midst of all this chaos, they were put in this position where they had this information put out on television," Teta said. "It was unfortunate that mistakes were made, but I can confidently say that we have very vigorous safety protocols, that everyone is regularly tested, and I'm just so relieved that you guys are healthy, that everyone is healthy and nobody was ever in danger."

The panel concluded the segment by issuing a plea to Vice President Kamala Harris to return to The View for a proper interview with all of the co-hosts, after her scheduled appearance on Friday turned into a remote interview with co-hosts Behar and Sara Haines, following the on-air chaos.