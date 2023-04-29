Entertainment TV Sunny Hostin Says Media Went 'Backwards' with Firings of Don Lemon and Tiffany Cross (Exclusive) Hostin was among the attendees Friday at the second annual "Politics & Inclusion" event, a pre-White House Correspondents Dinner By Nicholas Ballasy Published on April 29, 2023 01:26 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Manny Carabel/Getty for Sergio Hudson; Taylor Hill/WireImage; Monica Schipper/WireImage Sunny Hostin, co-host on ABC's The View, told PEOPLE that she thinks the media went "backwards a bit" with the abrupt firings of CNN's Don Lemon and MSNBC's Tiffany Cross. Lemon was the co-host of CNN This Morning and Cross hosted The Cross Connection on Saturday mornings. Lemon, 57, was fired last week from the network, on which he had been a media personality for 17 years. Cross, 44, departed MSNBC last November. Hostin was among the attendees Friday at the second annual "Politics & Inclusion" dinner, a pre-White House Correspondents Dinner event, which was sponsored by Google and Walmart this year. The event was co-hosted by Abby Phillip, CNN weekend anchor and Lauren Wesley Wilson, founder and CEO of ColorComm Inc. Don Lemon Fired by CNN: 'I Am Stunned' Cindy Ord/Getty Hostin shared her thoughts when asked for her assessment of diversity in the media compared to a year ago. "I'd like to see improvement with more representation. I thought, you know, we were in a place where we had people and voices like Don Lemon and like Tiffany Cross. And I think we're seeing the media go backwards a bit when you're looking at people that have been the voice of news and addressing head-on in an unfiltered and unvarnished way, the real-life and lived experience of people of color," she said. "So I'm pretty disappointed, actually, in the state of things, but I'm hopeful when you see a room like this, that there are going to be a bunch of young journalists that will be vulnerable and fearless and go after it," Hostin added. Hostin emphasized that she is "biased" as it relates to the Lemon situation, specifically. A Timeline of CNN Host Don Lemon's Controversies Leigh Vogel/Getty for Concordia Summit "I am biased because I've been his friend for 10 years. Our offices were right across the hall from each other at CNN. I vacationed with him. I know him extremely well, and it doesn't make sense to me. It is not my experience with him. It is not the experience that I saw with other journalists," she said. "I was on the ground with him in Ferguson. I was on the ground with him in South Carolina for the shootings there, the church. I have covered many stories, and he has made sure to look out for me. He has made sure to give me airtime. I know for a fact when there have been allegations against some of his team members, he has spoken up and spoken out for women. So it's unfortunate that this narrative is coming out — or is being played out — because I don't think it's true," she added. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King was also asked for her view of diversity in the media landscape over the last year. "Well, you already know, we still have a long way to go. I can't honestly say, 'look what's happened in a year,'" she said at the dinner. "It's why we're still here doing this."