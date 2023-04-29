Sunny Hostin Says Media Went 'Backwards' with Firings of Don Lemon and Tiffany Cross (Exclusive)

Hostin was among the attendees Friday at the second annual "Politics & Inclusion" event, a pre-White House Correspondents Dinner

By Nicholas Ballasy
Published on April 29, 2023 01:26 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Tiffany Cross, Sonny Hostin and Angela Rye attend the front row for Sergio Hudson SS22 during NYFW: The Shows at Gallery at Spring Studios on September 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Sergio Hudson); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 13: Don Lemon attends the 2023 Center Dinner at Cipriani Wall Street on April 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Sunny Hostin attends 2022 Harper's Bazaar ICONS & Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)
Photo: Manny Carabel/Getty for Sergio Hudson; Taylor Hill/WireImage; Monica Schipper/WireImage

Sunny Hostin, co-host on ABC's The View, told PEOPLE that she thinks the media went "backwards a bit" with the abrupt firings of CNN's Don Lemon and MSNBC's Tiffany Cross.

Lemon was the co-host of CNN This Morning and Cross hosted The Cross Connection on Saturday mornings. Lemon, 57, was fired last week from the network, on which he had been a media personality for 17 years. Cross, 44, departed MSNBC last November.

Hostin was among the attendees Friday at the second annual "Politics & Inclusion" dinner, a pre-White House Correspondents Dinner event, which was sponsored by Google and Walmart this year. The event was co-hosted by Abby Phillip, CNN weekend anchor and Lauren Wesley Wilson, founder and CEO of ColorComm Inc.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 13: Don Lemon attends the 2023 Center Dinner at Cipriani Wall Street on April 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Cindy Ord/Getty

Hostin shared her thoughts when asked for her assessment of diversity in the media compared to a year ago.

"I'd like to see improvement with more representation. I thought, you know, we were in a place where we had people and voices like Don Lemon and like Tiffany Cross. And I think we're seeing the media go backwards a bit when you're looking at people that have been the voice of news and addressing head-on in an unfiltered and unvarnished way, the real-life and lived experience of people of color," she said.

"So I'm pretty disappointed, actually, in the state of things, but I'm hopeful when you see a room like this, that there are going to be a bunch of young journalists that will be vulnerable and fearless and go after it," Hostin added.

Hostin emphasized that she is "biased" as it relates to the Lemon situation, specifically.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 19: Tiffany Cross, Host of MSNBC Cross Connection speaks on stage during The 2022 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 1 at Sheraton New York on September 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)
Leigh Vogel/Getty for Concordia Summit

"I am biased because I've been his friend for 10 years. Our offices were right across the hall from each other at CNN. I vacationed with him. I know him extremely well, and it doesn't make sense to me. It is not my experience with him. It is not the experience that I saw with other journalists," she said.

"I was on the ground with him in Ferguson. I was on the ground with him in South Carolina for the shootings there, the church. I have covered many stories, and he has made sure to look out for me. He has made sure to give me airtime. I know for a fact when there have been allegations against some of his team members, he has spoken up and spoken out for women. So it's unfortunate that this narrative is coming out — or is being played out — because I don't think it's true," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King was also asked for her view of diversity in the media landscape over the last year.

"Well, you already know, we still have a long way to go. I can't honestly say, 'look what's happened in a year,'" she said at the dinner. "It's why we're still here doing this."

Related Articles
New York City, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - “Glee” costars Dianna Agron and Kevin McHale are all smiles as they reunite during a fun stroll in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. Dianna sported a make-up free look in a stylish red leather jacket. Pictured: Dianna Agron, Kevin McHale BACKGRID USA 28 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BrosNYC / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
'Glee' Reunion! Dianna Agron and Kevin McHale Pal Around During N.Y.C. Stroll — See the Photos!
Chase Chrisley Shares Sweet Throwback of Dad amid His Prison Stint: 'Missin Ya Pops
Chase Chrisley Shares Sweet Throwback of Dad Todd While He's in Prison: 'Missin Ya Pops'
Sunny Hostin Addresses ‘Friend’ Meghan McCain’s The View Criticism: ‘A Wonderful Place’
Sunny Hostin Calls 'The View' 'a Wonderful Place' After Criticism from 'Friend' Meghan McCain
Katy Perry, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian
Katy Perry Calls New Season of 'The Kardashians' the '5th Season of 'Succession' '
Liv Hewson attends PaleyFest LA 2023 - "Yellowjackets" at Dolby Theatre on April 03, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
'Yellowjackets' Nonbinary Actor Liv Hewson Isn't Entering Emmys Race Due to Gendered Categories
BUPKIS -- “Bupkis Premiere After Party” -- Pictured: (l-r) Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders at L’Avenue on April 27, 2023
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Cuddle Up at the Bupkis After Party: See all the Exclusive Photos
90 Day Debbie and Oussama
'90 Day' : Debbie and 'Scum of the Earth' Oussama's Relationship Implodes as He Demands American Visa
yellowjackets preview on showtime
All the Living Yellowjackets Reunite — Including Van and Lottie! — in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Seeking Brother Husband
'Seeking Brother Husband' : Elisa Is 'Not Ready to Give Up' Polyandrous Lifestyle After Mike Presses About Their Future
Angelina gets engaged on Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Angelina Pivarnick Accepts Vinny Tortorella's Proposal as 'Jersey Shore' Costars Cheer: '100 Times Over, Yes!'
Katherine Heigl on Why Firefly Lane Clicked for Fans: 'It's Not Some Fairy Tale Version of Female Friendship'
Katherine Heigl on Why Firefly Lane Clicked for Fans: 'It's Not Some Fairy Tale Version of Female Friendship'
The Kardashians | Season 3 Official Trailer | Hulu
'The Kardashians' Shows Kim Kardashian Facing a 'Livid' Sister and Sobbing amid Relationship Tumult
Jerry Springer visits the Build Series to discuss the reality court show “Judge Jerry” at Build Studio on September 09, 2019 in New York City.
Jerry Springer Was a 'Class Act' and 'Mensch' Who 'Didn't Take Himself Too Seriously,' Says Former Publicist
Presenter Jerry Springer attends at the 2nd Annual Global TV Demand Awards at Fontainebleau Hotel on January 21, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida.
How a Sex Scandal Sparked Jerry Springer's 'Obsession' with Overcoming Shame — and Shaped His TV Career
Ronald Gladden attends Amazon Freevee's "Jury Duty" Finale Celebration at Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville on April 25, 2023 in Universal City, California.
'Jury Duty' 's Ronald Gladden Says It Took 'Months' to Work Through What Was Real or Not After Filming
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Joshua Jackson Says Wife Jodie Turner-Smith 'Enjoys' Watching His Sex Scenes: 'She's Like a Voyeur'