Sunny Hostin is opening up about a “hurtful” incident that occurred during her July 4th vacation.

The View co-host revealed on Monday’s episode of the talk show that she and some of her family members were racially harassed while celebrating Independence Day on the east coast.

“My family, as I said, have rented this house in a predominantly African American community. It has real history — it’s the only place that blacks were allowed to buy beachfront property in the country — and so it’s the most-owned African American beachfront property in the country,” she shared about the alleged incident, which took place in Sag Harbor, according to Page Six.

“We were there celebrating and some kids, about 20 of them, ran in front of our home and started yelling the N-word at us. And I have a video of sort of the aftermath when we realized they were targeting us,” claimed Hostin, 49.

In the video, Hostin asked some people, who cannot be seen, if they were the ones yelling the N-word, which they denied.

Hostin said that she proceeded to call the police and filed a report following the incident.

“The police were wonderful, they responded, they were just as outraged as we were,” she said.

According to Hostin, the people who ran by said, ” ‘This is America. We are patriots. This is our holiday.’ Things like that.”

“This area is supposed to be a safe haven, it’s a place of pride and we found out later they targeted us specifically because of that community. They came from outside of the area,” said Hostin, who noted that some were from New Jersey and Long Island.

She also alleged that the group broke her paddleboard and were “kind of violent.”

Reflecting on the aftermath of the verbal harassment, Hostin got emotional.

“It was just shocking that in this day and age, that that happened to us in that place,” she shared.

Hostin’s rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.