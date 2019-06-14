Bethenny Frankel appears to have drama with a fellow New Yorker — and it’s not one of her Real Housewives of New York City castmates.

On Thursday’s episode of The View, the co-hosts discussed the most recent episode of RHONY, which saw Frankel, 48, break into hysterics while yelling at her costar Luann de Lesseps.

As the women discussed the incident, View co-host Sunny Hostin recalled a past altercation she had with the Bravo personality. “I don’t know Bethenny, but I have seen her behave like that on the beach,” began Hostin, 50.

“Let us hear about the beach!” co-host Joy Behar proclaimed, who also accused the Bravo series of being “scripted.”

After Behar insisted Hostin tell the story, the lawyer alleged, “I have seen that kind of behavior when Bethenny yelled at my child at the beach.”

“It was in the middle of the day, and my child was about 7, playing with other children at about 2 o’clock in the afternoon, and she said that her child was napping inside with the window open, and that our children were being too loud on the beach,” she said, referencing Frankel’s 9-year-old daughter, Bryn.

Following the episode’s airing, a source close to Frankel denied Hostin’s story to PEOPLE, saying it “isn’t true.”

“Bethenny doesn’t even know her. It seems so strange that Sunny has such a fixation on her,” said the source. “Sunny spoke negatively about Bethenny during her Puerto Rico efforts and she continues to do so. Not sure what her issue is.”

After Hostin recalled the alleged incident, guest host Ana Navarro joked, “No skinny margaritas for you!” referencing Frankel’s Skinnygirl alcohol line.

Hostin continued, “She yelled at my child, and I went out there and stood in front of my child, and I yelled at her and told her that adults speak to adults.”

The audience applauded as Hostin took a sip from her mug and Behar joked, “Now that’s a reality show!”

“And she knows I’m telling the truth,” Hostin concluded.

Meghan McCain, an avid Bravo fan, came to the defense of Frankel, who sent her a “nice note” after the death of her father, John McCain.

“I didn’t get a nice note,” Hostin said, leading moderator Whoopi Goldberg to transition the show to commercial.

Wednesday’s episode of RHONY saw Frankel engage in an explosive argument with de Lesseps, 54, who was accused by all of the ladies, including her long-time friends Frankel and Barbra Kavovitz, of only caring about herself.

While the ladies dined in Miami, Frankel screamed at the cabaret singer for being “insufferable,” and accused de Lesseps of not being there for her after the death of her boyfriend, Dennis Shields, who overdosed on Aug. 10.

“I did your intervention while my guy died of a drug overdose,” Frankel cried. “You never checked in on Dennis, not once!”

The episode concluded with Frankel breaking down, with the other ladies rushing to comfort her.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.