Endless' Summer Mckeen and Dylan Jordan Cross Paths in N.Y.C. After Split in Season 3 Trailer

Where do things stand between Summer Mckeen and Dylan Jordan? We’ll soon find out.

Snapchat’s hit original docuseries Endless (previously titled Endless Summer) returns for season 3 on Saturday, picking up in the aftermath of the influencer couple’s emotional breakup.

After calling it quits, Summer, 20, and Dylan, 21, are finally moving on with the next phase of their lives, separate from each other. But when career opportunities bring them both to New York City at the same time, does fate have a different plan?

Image zoom Snapchat

PEOPLE’s exclusive season 3 trailer gives fans a peek at the next phase of their lives in the Big Apple. Summer reveals Dylan blocked her “a while ago” as his budding romances with two new girls, Laura and Quincy, are teased, and Summer is also dating someone new — but he’s “all the way back in Utah,” she says.

Image zoom Snapchat

RELATED: 86 Percent of Young Americans Aspire to Become a Social Media Influencer, Study Says

When Dylan finds out his ex is also in N.Y.C., he’s shocked — especially considering the information comes from Laura, who happens to cross paths with Summer in the city.

And Summer is equally thrown. “I don’t know what to think,” she says. “Like, how do they know each other, why is he here? I have so many questions.”

Of course, it’s only a matter of time until they run into each other — and in the trailer’s final shot, the exes lock eyes across a subway platform.

Season 3 of Endless premieres Saturday on Snapchat.