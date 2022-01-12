Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Confirms Relationship with Carl Radke: 'We're Very Happy'

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke are back on!

Hubbard, 35, confirmed her relationship with her Summer House costar in an interview with PageSix on Wednesday.

"We're definitely dating!" she told the outlet, but added that they don't use the traditional "girlfriend/boyfriend" labels. "We don't really talk in labels, Carl and I … [But] we're very much together. We're very happy."

"We've always had this thing for each other. Sometimes you'll look back and be like, 'Was I just filling the time until I was ready and he was ready?'" she said.

The duo have costarred on all six seasons of the Bravo series, but Radke was absent for last year's spinoff, Winter House. Hubbard has often referred to Radke as her "best friend," though they did previously date during season 4.

"Timing is just an interesting thing," she told PageSix. "When we tried to date a couple of years ago, we were both in such very different headspaces. I honestly feel like I tried to cover up my feelings, but I don't think those feelings ever died."

Between then and now, Radke, 36, has given up drinking and Hubbard said his sobriety is "a huge priority" for the both of them.

"He's still the same Carl. You just see all of the good [now]. He eliminated things that would trigger the bad in him — alcohol, for example," she said. "He's still himself. He's so funny [and] we have so much fun together. We speak the same language."

Hubbard said their new romance will be shown on the upcoming sixth season of Summer House, premiering Monday on Bravo, but noted that they both enter the season single. "Just as you've seen our friendship develop over the last five seasons and then even this season, you'll see a new evolution," she said.

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Radke also recently opened up about his relationship with Hubbard, telling Us Weekly, "I'm very happy. Where we are right now, we're just happy."

"Lindsay's and I's relationship has grown immensely in the last year because of my sobriety and where I'm at. Things have gotten more romantic," he said.

Radke emphasized that their friendship provided the perfect foundation for their romance.