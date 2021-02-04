PEOPLE exclusively confirmed last month that the couple had called it quits after nearly a year and a half together

Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard on How the Pandemic Played Into Her Split from Stephen Traversie

Lindsay Hubbard is opening up about what went wrong with Stephen Traversie.

During an appearance on PeopleTV's Reality Check, the Summer House star said hunkering down with her boyfriend during the coronavirus outbreak last year strained their relationship.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Unfortunately Stephen and I broke up, so I am single," she said. "He's a great guy. Obviously, COVID brings a lot to the forefront in a lot of relationships, ours is no exception to that. I hope he finds happiness and lives his best life because I certainly plan to do the same."

Being forced to spend so much time together and subsequently evaluate the relationship was ultimately a "blessing in disguise," Hubbard said.

"You are forced to facilitate things in a quicker manner to understand your relationship and who that person is faster than you might have done before COVID, when there are other distractions around," she said. "I'm just happy that there were no serious attachments such as marriage or babies."

Image zoom Credit: Stephen Traversie/Instagram

And while Hubbard, 33, doesn't have any hard feelings towards her ex, she said there is no chance of a reconciliation.

"We can be friends and I'm sure that we will run into him. But I feel like I'm probably on a moving forward path at the moment," she said.

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed last month that reality star and Traversie had called it quits after nearly a year and a half together.

The former couple started dating in summer 2019 during season 4 of the hit Bravo show. Traversie, the senior director of marketing at Tao Group Hospitality, is also set to appear in season 5.