Summer House Shakeup: The Wirkus Twins, Stephen, Danielle & Amit May Still Appear in Season 3

Bravo didn’t actually evict five stars from its Summer House.

The Daily Mail reports that Lauren and Ashley Wirkus, Stephen McGee, Danielle Olivera and Amit Neuman were fired from the reality show’s third season days before filming began. However, a source tells PEOPLE that even if they may not be returning as series regulars this season, that doesn’t mean they’re gone for good.

“As with all Bravo shows, production sometimes refreshes the cast, but it doesn’t mean they don’t come back or make an appearance in the season,” the source explains.

Lauren Wirkus had been a main cast member for two seasons, but her twin sister Ashley moved to a recurring role in season 2. McGee was also a regular from the beginning, and Olivera and Neuman joined the cast in season 2.

Summer House follows a group of New York City-based friends who spend their weekends in Montauk. Season 1 premiered in January 2017 as a Vanderpump Rules crossover.