'Summer House' Season 7 Trailer Details Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera's Friendship Fallout

Summer should be fun, but the trailer for season 7 of Summer House makes it look a little stressful!

PEOPLE has the exclusive debut of the first look for the new season of the hit Bravo series which notably captures the headline-making friendship fallout between former BFFs Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera .

It's a summer that Olivera, 33, describes in the clip as "shocking," as footage of heated argument between her and Hubbard begins to play.

"Why do I need your blessing?" Hubbard, 36, asks Olivera — who responding, "What you're saying is absolute crazy pants to me."

It appears the two are discussing Hubbard and housemate Carl Radke's decision to move in together, which will be explored on this season. The pair since got engaged in August, another relationship milestone teased in the trailer.

"To get engaged right now would be crazy," Olivera says to her Summer House costars, behind Hubbard's back before Hubbard tells her, "Maybe we won't get engaged when it's appropriate for you."

They continue to butt heads throughout their stay in the Hamptons, Hubbard telling Olivera, "you bashed me the entire summer" as their housemates listen in from the other room.

"I don't talk s--- about you, I say it to your face," Olivera pushes back, later crying and telling 30-year-old food blogger Mya Allen, "This is beyond repair."

Hubbard confirmed her fallout with Olivera at BravoCon in October. "We have a very complicated friendship at times and we're in the middle of a complicated situation," the former publicist said.

She expressed optimism that the two would reconcile, though.

"Hopefully, it'll all work out," Hubbard added. "I have a lot of faith and I hope — that when you have a very strong, solid bond and many years of friendship — that all will work out in the end. So, we'll see."

Meanwhile, it appears Hubbard isn't the only one in the hot seat this season.

Fiancé Radke, 37, is dealing with some stress of his own during the summer thanks to his business relationship with housemates Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke. Radke serves as the Vice President of Sales for the married couple's beverage brand, Loverboy.

"He's checked out," Cooke, 40, says. "Ever since he's been dating Lindsay, he's been doing less."

Radke feels otherwise, though. "I've been working my ass off and it's not good enough," he tells Cooke.

In addition to work stress, Cooke has some trouble at hom. Batula, 31, opens up about her fertility issues. "You understand we can't get pregnant yet," she tells her husband, later confiding in Radke that she's concerned she won't be able to have a baby.

"What if there's something wrong?" she says. "I just don't know."

"I just want to go home with our dogs and be home," she later laments, through tears.

Her best friend, Paige DeSorbo, is in distress too this season, over her long-distance relationship with boyfriend Craig Conover (of Southern Charm fame).

"I feel like there's a lot of pressure," she says, as footage of Conover asking her to visit him in Charleston, South Carolina plays. "You're making it seem like if I don't say we're going to get engaged in 6 months, you're going to be pissed off at me," she tells him.

Season 7 of Summer House will also feature returning cast mate Ciara Miller, who seems to connect with new friend Chris Leoni.

The housemates are joined by other new stars Samantha Feher and Gabby Prescod — who's ex apparently cheated on her with Olivera! Winter House's Kory Keefer and former Summer House star Andrea Denver make appearances too.

Summer House premieres Feb. 13 at 9 p.m ET on Bravo.