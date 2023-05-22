'Summer House' Reunion: Kyle Knew Bringing Up Carl's Past 'Was Going to Be a Knife to the Heart' (Exclusive)

The summer might be over, but the Summer House drama never ends.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the season 7 reunion, which begins with Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera hashing out the tension in their friendship.

"I hated seeing Lindsay's face," says Danielle, 34. "The way that she looked at me, it felt like it was a stranger. You don't regret anything that you said in that final conversation?"

"No, Danielle," Lindsay, 36, says directly.

Kyle Cooke then calls Lindsay the "coldest, [most] emotionless person I've ever seen."

Sasha Israel/Bravo

Lindsay defends herself by saying, "I had had enough."

Even host Andy Cohen thinks some of these friendships might be past the point of repair. "I'm now starting to think you shouldn't be friends," says the father of two, 54.

Andy brings up how Kyle, 40, has named housemate Ciara Miller his hall pass if he ever had the chance to sleep with someone aside from wife Amanda Batula.

"I know that Ciara would — no offense — never," says Amanda, 31.

The conversation then moves to Kyle and Carl addressing how the Loverboy founder and CEO brought up when Carl previously came to work under the influence. "I showed up to work coked up," Carl admits. "I wish I would've had the opportunity to say that and not you."

Carl Radke. Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

Kyle says he feels "so ashamed and so embarrassed" by having brought that up. "I mean, this guy is my best friend," Kyle continues. "I just knew it was going to be a knife to the heart."

Kyle and Carl hug it out, with Carl telling Kyle he doesn't "need a reminder" of darker moments from his past.

The digs at Carl and Lindsay doesn't stop there, though — Paige DeSorbo even accuses them of lying about their relationship and claimed "they spin everything."

"Isn't this a lot of money to be spending for a lie?" asks Lindsay.

Paige fires back, "Yeah, that's why I'm confused because neither of you have jobs."

Rich Polk/Getty

Then Kyle calls out Lindsay for supposedly pedaling a rumor about him cheating on Amanda before they got married in September 2021.

"She sabotaged my relationship," Kyle says. Although Lindsay said it "certainly wasn't me" who perpetuated that rumor.

"Kyle, you f---ing cheated on her. You cheated on her," Carl says. "That's the issue."

In Monday's episode, Mya Allen learns that her Oliver Gray cheated on her. "As of late, I found out there were 11 women," Mya, 31, tells Andy in the reunion preview.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Danielle also teases something she wanted to keep quiet about Carl and Lindsay.

"Honestly, I didn't want to put that out there out of respect for you guys," she says. "I didn't want to air your fights."

Summer House airs Mondays at 9 p.m ET on Bravo.