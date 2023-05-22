Entertainment TV 'Summer House' Reunion: Kyle Knew Bringing Up Carl's Past 'Was Going to Be a Knife to the Heart' (Exclusive) Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke are in the hot seat at the Summer House reunion, with castmates Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula and Paige DeSorbo accusing them of putting a "spin" on their relationship By Dana Rose Falcone Published on May 22, 2023 01:02 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos The summer might be over, but the Summer House drama never ends. PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the season 7 reunion, which begins with Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera hashing out the tension in their friendship. "I hated seeing Lindsay's face," says Danielle, 34. "The way that she looked at me, it felt like it was a stranger. You don't regret anything that you said in that final conversation?" "No, Danielle," Lindsay, 36, says directly. Danielle Olivera Says Lindsay Hubbard 'Wasn't Hearing Me' and Wanted Carl Radke Relationship to Seem 'Perfect' Kyle Cooke then calls Lindsay the "coldest, [most] emotionless person I've ever seen." Sasha Israel/Bravo Lindsay defends herself by saying, "I had had enough." Even host Andy Cohen thinks some of these friendships might be past the point of repair. "I'm now starting to think you shouldn't be friends," says the father of two, 54. Andy brings up how Kyle, 40, has named housemate Ciara Miller his hall pass if he ever had the chance to sleep with someone aside from wife Amanda Batula. "I know that Ciara would — no offense — never," says Amanda, 31. Summer House's Carl Radke Says He Quit Loverboy After Friendship with Kyle Cooke Got 'Complicated' The conversation then moves to Kyle and Carl addressing how the Loverboy founder and CEO brought up when Carl previously came to work under the influence. "I showed up to work coked up," Carl admits. "I wish I would've had the opportunity to say that and not you." Carl Radke. Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Kyle says he feels "so ashamed and so embarrassed" by having brought that up. "I mean, this guy is my best friend," Kyle continues. "I just knew it was going to be a knife to the heart." Kyle and Carl hug it out, with Carl telling Kyle he doesn't "need a reminder" of darker moments from his past. Summer House: Lindsay and Carl's Engagement Ripples in the Group, Making Craig 'Insecure' About Paige The digs at Carl and Lindsay doesn't stop there, though — Paige DeSorbo even accuses them of lying about their relationship and claimed "they spin everything." "Isn't this a lot of money to be spending for a lie?" asks Lindsay. Paige fires back, "Yeah, that's why I'm confused because neither of you have jobs." Rich Polk/Getty Then Kyle calls out Lindsay for supposedly pedaling a rumor about him cheating on Amanda before they got married in September 2021. "She sabotaged my relationship," Kyle says. Although Lindsay said it "certainly wasn't me" who perpetuated that rumor. "Kyle, you f---ing cheated on her. You cheated on her," Carl says. "That's the issue." Summer House: Carl Battles Violent Urges as Kyle Accuses Him and Lindsay of Being a 'Package Deal of Chaos' In Monday's episode, Mya Allen learns that her Oliver Gray cheated on her. "As of late, I found out there were 11 women," Mya, 31, tells Andy in the reunion preview. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Danielle also teases something she wanted to keep quiet about Carl and Lindsay. "Honestly, I didn't want to put that out there out of respect for you guys," she says. "I didn't want to air your fights." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Summer House airs Mondays at 9 p.m ET on Bravo.