Summer House Season 6: Explosive New Trailer Includes Love Triangles, Wedding Troubles and More

Season 6 of Summer House is set to premiere next month on Bravo

Summer House season 6 is almost here.

On Wednesday, Bravo released a trailer for the upcoming season of the reality series, set to premiere Jan. 17.

Ciara Miller, Lindsay Hubbard, Paige Desorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Danielle Olivera, Carl Radke are back for another summer of drama, joined by Winter House alum Andrea Denver as well as newcomers Alex Wach and Mya Allen.

Southern Charm's Craig Conover and Austen Kroll, who both also appeared on Winter House, will also be making guest appearances throughout the season.

The new trailer teases some tension between Amanda, 30, and Kyle, 39, as they prepare for their September wedding.

"If I call off the wedding, you won't understand why," Amanda tells Kyle, who is then heard saying, "I can't f—--- make her happy."

"You realize our relationship is at jeopardy here?" she later says.

"Our whole relationship isn't my responsibility," he replies.

"Does he understand that he's literally on the brink of losing you?" Paige, 29, tells a crying Amanda in another conversation, after which Amanda mentions "calling off my engagement."

Elsewhere in the teaser, two different love triangles are brewing — the first between Paige and her Winter House costars Andrea and Craig. (Since filming the season, Paige and Craig have gone public with their relationship).

"I really like Craig, but I also like Andrea," Paige says to Amanda, who responds, "It seems like you got yourself into a pickle."

Once Craig, 32, and Paige get together, Andrea admits that he was "hurt" by their relationship, but it's also revealed that there may be trouble in paradise for the new couple.

After the clip shows a headline about some past rumors that Craig was sleeping with Kristin Cavallari, Paige asks him point blank, "Are you still f—--- her?"

In the next scene, she's crying and upset, shouting, "Watch me f—--- walk away."

The rest of the drama surrounds Lindsay, Ciara and Austen. Ciara, 25, and Austen, 34, had a romance on Winter House that seemed to still be going strong by the time summer rolled around, as they're seen kissing in the pool in the trailer.

Lindsay, however, has her own sparks flying with Austen. The duo are shown making out and, later, in bed together, where Lindsay, 35, gushes, "Why are you the sweetest human?"

This, of course, results in tension among the two women.

"I had a huge thing with Austen in Vermont," Ciara says to Lindsday who responds, "5 months ago."

As things escalate, Danielle laments that Ciara and Lindsday are "going after each other," when Austen is "the problem."