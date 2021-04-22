"You let a girl that took bullets for you find out about your engagement on Instagram," Kyle says

Hannah Berner and Kyle Cooke Storm Off Set in Tense Summer House Season 5 Reunion Trailer

The Summer House reunion is almost here — and tensions are running high.

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the season 5 reunion, and after a summer filled with explosive fights and fractured relationships, it seems the cast has little interest in burying the hatchet.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hannah Berner, who recently announced her engagement to comedian Des Bishop, appears to be at the center of much of the drama.

"You let a girl that took bullets for you find out about your engagement on Instagram," Kyle Cooke says to Hannah, referring to his fiancée Amanda Batula.

When host Andy Cohen asks how that makes Amanda feel about her friendship with Hannah, she shoots back, "What friendship?"

summer house - hannah and Kyle Credit: Bravo

And Kyle and Amanda aren't the only ones who have beef with Hannah — Carl Radke also calls her out for allegedly making claims about his health.

"You said I have a drug problem on a podcast," he says.

"I never said that," she retorts.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Her denial only seems to further upset Kyle, who declares Hannah the "fakest friend" before storming off the set.

But it's something Hannah's former fling and costar Luke Gulbranson says that finally seems to get to her.

"There's something I want to clear up," he teases before Hannah is shown in tears.

"That is the most f---ed thing," she says as she gets up and walks off the set.

SUMMER HOUSE -Reunion Credit: Heidi Gutman/Bravo

Also in the clip, Paige DeSorbo finds herself in the hot seat after she claims it's "obvious" that Luke and Lindsay Hubbard have hooked up before.

"You're attacking my character," says Lindsay.

"What you call gossip is literal s--- talk," adds Danielle Olivera.

And that comment doesn't sit well with Paige.

"F--- you, Danielle," she fires back.