The dramatic first-look video saw Ciara Miller address her secret hookup with Austen Kroll and confront Danielle Olivera after throwing a wine glass at her chest in a previous episode

Summer House Reunion: Ciara Miller Put at Center of Drama as She Addresses Secret Hookup, Wine Fight

Ciara Miller is coming under fire in the season 6 reunion of Summer House.

In the first-look of the reunion, which was released by Bravo on Monday, the drama is plentiful — and Ciara finds herself involved in quite a bit of the arguments.

The tensions begin when Ciara addresses her secret hookup with Austen Kroll, which happened in the same weekend that he hooked up with her costar, Lindsay Hubbard.

"I'm super surprised to hear you hooked up with him after all that," host Andy Cohen told Ciara before asking her, "Why were you more upset with them than Austen?" in reference to Lindsay and her now-boyfriend, Carl Radke.

"He did get an ear-full off-camera," Ciara explained.

But Lindsay was quick to fire back. "Is that when you guys hooked up?" she asked.

Hubbard's friend, Danielle Olivera, didn't hold back her feelings on Carl either. "He's such a f---boy," she says.

Summer House The Summer House cast at the reunion | Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Austen — who does not appear at the reunion — is also a topic of conversation after Cohen asks newcomer Mya Allen about her "shock" over the fact that "multiple women were fighting" over him.

"Yeah, I don't get it," she said, which prompted fellow newcomer Alex Wach to also weigh in on the matter.

"I also don't get it," he said. "I don't understand why you're fighting so much for literally the Honda Civic of male attractiveness."

Later in the clip, Danielle confronts Ciara for throwing a glass of wine at her chest during an April episode.

"Did you know in that moment that you threw a wine glass at me?" Danielle asks her costar.

Summer House Cast Summer House reunion | Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

"No, I should not have done that. I feel like I'm a lot better than that," Ciara tells her.

"So when you watched it back, why didn't you reach out to me? Do you know how f---ed up it was for me to watch that?" Danielle asks.

Though Ciara insists she didn't reach out because they "weren't on that level," that doesn't seem to ease the situation and tensions continue to grow between the women.

"That was f---ed. The reason why I had a f---ing bruise is because you threw a glass at my chest," Danielle says through tears. "I've developed so much hatred for you."

Summer House Ciara Ciara Miller | Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

The dramatic clip also sees Cohen jokingly ask Kyle Cooke if he's married to work or to his wife, fellow costar Amanda Batula. "Oh, he's married to his job," Amanda says without hesitation.

"Off-camera, she was nagging me," Kyle can be heard saying, to which Cohen responds, "It seems like you just deflected that question."

"I'll give it another go," Kyle says.

Additionally, during the reunion, Paige Desorbo and Carl get into an argument after Carl accuses his costar of "playing two games."

"Carl, I know you wanna defend her the whole time," Paige says, referring to Lindsay.

"I'm not defending her, I'm just telling the truth," he says.

When Cohen points out that Paige has not looked Lindsay "in the eye once," Paige has no problem acknowledging that the host is correct about his observation.