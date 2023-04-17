'Summer House' : Amanda Batula Takes a 'Perfect Next Step' in Her Journey to Motherhood

Amanda Batula is moving forward in her fertility journey.

On Monday's episode of Summer House, Amanda, 31, gathered at Paige DeSorbo's apartment in the city to perform fertility tests that Ciara Miller ordered for her.

"A few weeks ago, Amanda expressed she was having some concerns over her fertility," Ciara explained in a confessional. "I know Amanda, and I know her ass has not even tried to make an appointment."

Ciara said she ordered the tests because she thinks they will be "a good starting point" for Amanda. However, the 27-year-old nurse admitted to Paige before Amanda arrived: "I'm a little nervous, I'm not gonna lie."

"I'm very curious to see what mine says now that I've been on birth control for a year," Paige, 30, said.

"I'm glad that you went on birth control and you were at least active about going to the doctor. I don't want to scare [Amanda,] but I'm like, 'Come on,'" Ciara said. "Yeah, her fertility health is really important, but also her weight loss is also another thing where I'm like, 'You need to go to a primary care physician.'"

Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty

"It also hits different coming from you because you're a nurse and you know it's not great," Paige added.

Right then and there, Amanda walked through the door, startling the two women. After they settled in with some refreshments, Amanda noted, "What an interesting place we're at now in our lives that this is what we get together to do."

However, Paige replied that "it's honestly so depressing."

"I haven't avoided the situation altogether," Amanda shared in her confessional. "I did go to my doctor in January, who told me that if by May, I don't get my period, I should go back to the doctor. And obviously May has come and gone."

"We're not ready to start trying to have kids just yet," she clarified. "But my friends know how nervous I am. So being able to do this with my friends is making me feel more comfortable. This is like the perfect next step for me."

Earlier this season, Amanda opened up to all of the women in the house at an outdoor tea party about her possible fertility struggles, saying, "We want to have kids. It's just not in the cards right now."

At the time, Amanda confessed to having a doctor check her out. "I'm actually kind of nervous to go," she said. "It could just be something as an easy fix, but there's a little bit of a 'I don't want to know.'"

"You grow up and you just think that you just get married and get pregnant and have kids and everything goes right," she noted. "I just never thought I'd be in this situation where there's a chance that it's not just gonna happen, like immediately and naturally and like, 'Oopsie.'"

She later shared in a confessional interview: "I haven't talked to Kyle about the fertility. I don't love telling people things that might cause them fear or concern without having the answers, and I know I have to see a doctor, but maybe I'm not ready to know what's going on. So, we'll just see."

Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Amanda first mentioned her infertility concerns on Winter House season 2. At the time, Ciara and Paige urged her to broach the topic more on this season of Summer House.

"I keep a lot of things to myself, but I have two really good friends that pushed me to look into things more and talk about it and open up more," Amanda explained to PEOPLE. "It's a lot more common to be going through than people realize. It's something I'm happy to talk about and it's good for other people to hear about."

Amanda also spoke with PEOPLE in May 2021 about having children with Kyle after becoming foster parents to their two puppies and tying the knot in September 2021.

"It's really cute to see him with the puppies and fosters, and how much he does care for them," Amanda said of the Loverboy beverage brand founder. "If anything, I'm even more excited to start a family. I've always been ready, but it's just really sweet to see him with them."

"With family and a future, I'm kind of always ready," she added. "I never really have set plans."

Summer House airs Mondays at 9 p.m ET on Bravo.