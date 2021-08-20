Summer House's Paige DeSorbo and Southern Charm's Craig Conover Attend the PGA Tour Together

Earlier this year, speculation about a possible romance between the two began to swirl after they were spotted together in Charleston, South Carolina, in April

On Thursday, the reality TV pair was photographed enjoying the day together at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City for The Northern Trust — the first tournament of the three-part FedExCup Playoffs on the PGA Tour.

In the snaps, the Bravo stars posed together on the golf course, with the NYC skyline in the background. Conover, 32, sported khaki shorts and a pastel-colored polo shirt, while DeSorbo wore a matching white top and skirt with a pair of Superga sneakers.

Earlier this year, speculation about a possible romance between the two began to swirl after they were spotted together in Charleston, South Carolina, in April.

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover Credit: PGA Tour

Later that month, DeSorbo shut down those rumors during an appearance on Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

"Craig and I are a thousand percent not dating," the Summer House star said, adding that running into Conover was simply a happy coincidence.

"I planned this trip actually, because my brother and his girlfriend were going away for her birthday and they were going to go to Miami. Then they were like, 'You know what? Let's go to Charleston. Like, everything's fully open,'" she said. "And it just happened to land on the weekend of our reunion."

DeSorbo's Summer House costar Ciara Miller accompanied her on the trip, and they met up with Conover and his Southern Charm costar Austen Kroll.

"Ciara was in New York and I was like, 'Hey, do you want to get on a flight with me, like, Saturday morning and go to Charleston?' And she was like, 'Um, yes,'" DeSorbo said. "So Austen wasn't even there Saturday night, and ... of course Craig is very accommodating. When he found out we were coming, he was like, 'Oh my God, I'm planning the whole weekend.' And we hung out with him the whole time."

Also this year, DeSorbo, Conover, Miller and Kroll were amongst the Bravo stars who got together to film the upcoming spinoff Winter House in Vermont.

And while DeSorbo said she has nothing but love for Conover, she stressed at the time that it was strictly platonic love.

"Craig and I have known each other for years," she said. "We've always gotten along. We've always been friends. We have, like, very similar personalities. We are not romantically involved or anything, but we are very good friends."