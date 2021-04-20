Summer House's Paige DeSorbo Says She and Craig Conover Are 'One Thousand Percent Not Dating'

Romance rumors first began to swirl after the two were spotted spending time together in South Carolina earlier this month

Paige DeSorbo is setting the record straight.

"Craig and I are a thousand percent not dating," she said.

Speculation about a possible romance first began to swirl after the Bravo stars were spotted spending time together in Charleston, South Carolina earlier this month after wrapping the Summer House season 5 reunion. But DeSorbo said running into Conover, 32, was simply a happy coincidence.

"I planned this trip actually, because my brother and his girlfriend were going away for her birthday and they were going to go to Miami. Then they were like, 'You know what? Let's go to Charleston. Like, everything's fully open,'" she said. "And it just happened to land on the weekend of our reunion."

DeSorbo's Summer House costar Ciara Miller accompanied her on the trip, and they met up with Conover and his Southern Charm costar Austen Kroll.

"Ciara was in New York and I was like, 'Hey, do you want to get on a flight with me, like, Saturday morning and go to Charleston?' And she was like, 'Um, yes,'" DeSorbo said. "So Austen wasn't even there Saturday night, and ... of course Craig is very accommodating. When he found out we were coming, he was like, 'Oh my God, I'm planning the whole weekend.' And we hung out with him the whole time."

Earlier this year, DeSorbo, Conover, Miller and Kroll were amongst the Bravo stars who got together to film the upcoming spinoff Winter House in Vermont. And while DeSorbo said she has nothing but love for Conover, she stressed that it's strictly platonic love.

"Craig and I have known each other for years," she said. "We've always gotten along. We've always been friends. We have, like, very similar personalities. We are not romantically involved or anything, but we are very good friends."

She continued: "We were drunk the whole time [in Charleston]. People saw whatever they saw, but like, it wasn't — it was blown way out of proportion. And like, a lot of people were coming up to us, 'cause they think it was just the fact that the four of us were all together that it looked like, 'Oh my God! They're, like, dating.' But there were so many other friends around us and we just happened to be blackout drunk every single night."

DeSorbo echoed similar sentiments about her friendship with Conover during an appearance on Comments By Celebs' Comments By Bravo podcast, saying she's enjoying being single after her split from Perry Rahbar last fall.

"I've only been single now for six months. I really want to stay single for a year. I've definitely been dating — I've gone out with a whole range of people. I feel like it's really going to take someone to, like, sweep me on my feet that I'll change all of my plans for this human," she said. "I really like my schedule right now and my routine and who I am. For the first time in my life, I feel like I don't have to be with someone. I'm really just enjoying being by myself."

Conover, meanwhile, introduced his girlfriend Natalie Hegnauer on the most recent season of Souther Charm, though it's unclear if they're still together.