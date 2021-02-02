Summer House's Paige DeSorbo 'Didn't Feel Ready' for Future with Ex Perry Rahbar Before Split

Paige DeSorbo is offering some insight into her split from boyfriend Perry Rahbar.

The Summer House star tells PEOPLE the two, who broke up last fall after over a year together, were on different pages when it came to their future.

"I just knew in the pit of my stomach that I didn't feel the best about myself," says DeSorbo. "I didn't feel ready to take on certain things that I know that he is so ready for. He's 10 years older than me, so much smarter, so much more accomplished, just more mature. And I never wanted to let him down. So I just felt like maybe this isn't our right time."

DeSorbo says she realized that she wants to accomplish more on her own and in her career before she starts building a life with somebody else.

"I feel like, at 28, this is the last time I'll ever be able to be super, super selfish," she says. "And I don't want to miss out on that."

And while the reality star admits she started having doubts about the relationship last year, she says the COVID-19 pandemic forced the two face their issues head-on.

"Before quarantine started, I was definitely having certain feelings, and then the pandemic hit and we kind of were like, 'Okay, well, what are we going to do?'" she recalls. "We had the time to really figure it out."

Though they ultimately decided to part ways, DeSorbo says she and Rahbar have nothing but love for one another.

"We definitely still love each other. And I think the number one thing is we both really respect each other," she says.

DeSorbo announced her split from Rahbar in October on her Giggly Squad podcast, which she hosts with Summer House costar Hannah Berner. "Confirmed, I'm a single girl about the town now," she said.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE Rahbar had moved to Miami, while DeSorbo stayed in New York City.

Before dating Rahbar, DeSorbo had a brief fling with Summer House roommate Carl Radke, which unfolded on the show's third season.