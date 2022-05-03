Summer House's Paige DeSorbo Was Initially Shocked by Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's Romance

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Not at all," said Paige. "When I first heard it, I was like, 'Oh, my God.' But I love it."

Dating rumors between Lindsay, 35, and Carl, 37, began to swirl this past fall after she posted a photo of the pair at the wedding. Their relationship wasn't confirmed until January as Lindsay told Page Six they're "very much together" but weren't currently using girlfriend/boyfriend labels.

While celebrating their first Valentine's Day together the next month, Lindsay said she "honestly didn't think it was possible to love someone this much."

Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Reveals 'Where It All Started' in Romance with Carl Radke Credit: Lindsay Hubbard/Instagram

Lindsay later recounted how the pair's romance first flourished at the cast's prom-themed party — an event featured in the Bravo hit's April 25 episode.

"So like normal proms ... when you and your best friend are both single, you just got to prom together ... But the universe had different plans that day," she wrote on her Instagram Story last month. "@carlradke was so damn handsome ... so sweet ... so thoughtful. He had me cracking up ALL day. And we truly didn't leave each other's side that day. My heart was beating faster, and something just felt different."

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Lindsay added that "something just clicked in a different way, at the same time, for both of us at Prom."

At this time, Lindsay has begun the process of freezing her eggs. She has had Carl's support throughout the process — even as she endures mood swings.