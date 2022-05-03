Summer House's Paige DeSorbo Was Initially Shocked by Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's Romance
Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's romance was not something their Summer House costar Paige DeSorbo saw coming.
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Monday, host Andy Cohen asked Paige, 29, whether she sensed that the twosome were "vibing" at Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula's September wedding.
"Not at all," said Paige. "When I first heard it, I was like, 'Oh, my God.' But I love it."
Dating rumors between Lindsay, 35, and Carl, 37, began to swirl this past fall after she posted a photo of the pair at the wedding. Their relationship wasn't confirmed until January as Lindsay told Page Six they're "very much together" but weren't currently using girlfriend/boyfriend labels.
While celebrating their first Valentine's Day together the next month, Lindsay said she "honestly didn't think it was possible to love someone this much."
Lindsay later recounted how the pair's romance first flourished at the cast's prom-themed party — an event featured in the Bravo hit's April 25 episode.
"So like normal proms ... when you and your best friend are both single, you just got to prom together ... But the universe had different plans that day," she wrote on her Instagram Story last month. "@carlradke was so damn handsome ... so sweet ... so thoughtful. He had me cracking up ALL day. And we truly didn't leave each other's side that day. My heart was beating faster, and something just felt different."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Lindsay added that "something just clicked in a different way, at the same time, for both of us at Prom."
At this time, Lindsay has begun the process of freezing her eggs. She has had Carl's support throughout the process — even as she endures mood swings.
"I talked to Carl on the phone this morning (because he's been out of town this wknd) and I teared up," she wrote on Instagram. "Then laughed hysterically at something, and then cried because my eyes are puffy and I feel like a pirate! 😂