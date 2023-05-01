'Summer House' 's Paige DeSorbo Doesn't Think Craig Conover 'Would Really Vibe' in N.Y.C.: 'He'd Be Scared'

The long-distance Bravo couple have grappled with whether to settle down in New York City and Charleston, South Carolina — where he lives and films Southern Charm — as they map out a future together

By
Published on May 1, 2023 10:00 PM
Craig Conover, Paige DeSorbo
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Paige DeSorbo doesn't think her boyfriend Craig Conover is quite ready to make a meal out of the Big Apple.

The fashion influencer came to this realization on Monday's episode of Summer House after the Southern Charm star couldn't help but share how perplexed he was by New York City dating culture.

It all started when the 34-year-old Pillow Talk author asked Paige's best friend and costar Ciara Miller, "How's the last year been dating in New York compared to other places? Are you starting to figure it out because [Paige] tells me about how she dated in New York and I was like, 'I would never leave my house.' She went on dates with people she didn't know."

Ciara countered, "That's how a date works." Taking a semi-playful dig at Craig's friend circle's dating dynamics, she also joked that Craig wouldn't know about normal dating behavior since all the guys in Craig's home base of Charleston, South Carolina, "date each other's girlfriends."

RELATED VIDEO: Craig Conover Dishes on His Relationship with Paige DeSorbo Formed on Winter House

While Craig tried to argue the opposite, Paige explained in a confessional interview: "In South Carolina, everybody knows each other, and they've all dated each other."

"In New York, you could meet some random man on the street and it could be the love of your life. You have no idea. That's why you have to go out to drinks with him," continued the Giggly Squad co-host, 30.

Paige then dropped a small bombshell: "This is just another example of I don't know if Craig would really vibe in New York City. I think he'd be scared."

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover attend the Heineken suite at the US Open Tennis Championships
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Heineken

The long-distance Bravo couple have been negotiating their future in recent episodes of Summer House, with Craig wanting Paige to pack up her life in New York City and head to the Palmetto State.

But during one of the Sewing Down South founder's most recent visits to the Hamptons, Paige was driven to tears at the prospect of relocating.

"I will be changing my whole life," she explained. "I have no friends in Charleston. My whole career is there."

Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover
Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover. Paul Morigi/Getty; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Her feelings on the matter haven't changed since the summer. When speaking to PEOPLE in February, the reality star said she felt "zero pressure to move down to Charleston right now."

"Long distance is definitely not an easy thing to do, but I will say, I think Craig and I handle it very well," Paige continued. "Obviously we will argue about certain things, but I love being with my friends during the summer. I love living in New York. I love going to the Hamptons on the weekends. He's very supportive of that."

But while Paige doesn't think Craig can hang in the Big Apple, he has teased possibly making the move to New York City.

"I think the next year or two has a lot of my time spent up here, especially with her career taking off," he said at BravoCon 2022.

Summer House airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

