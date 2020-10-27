Summer House Star Paige DeSorbo Confirms Split from Boyfriend Perry Rahbar: 'I'm a Single Girl'

A source tells PEOPLE the reality star's ex has since moved to Miami

Paige DeSorbo is single.

The Summer House star split from her boyfriend Perry Rahbar after over a year together, DeSorbo has confirmed.

"My boyfriend and I broke up," she said on her newly launched Giggly Squad podcast, which she hosts with her Summer House costar Hannah Berner. "Confirmed, I'm a single girl about the town now."

While DeSorbo, 27, didn't reveal the reason behind the split, a source tells PEOPLE Rahbar has since moved to Miami.

"He moved to Miami and she stayed in New York City," says the source.

DeSorbo and Rahbar made their relationship public in August 2019 after the reality star shared a photo of the couple cuddling up beside each other at Sunset Beach, Shelter Island.

"Feeling cute, might keep him," DeSorbo captioned the photo.

While Rahbar never appeared on Summer House, DeSorbo openly discussed her relationship on the hit series — including the strain of spending last summer apart.

"I met Perry two years ago. We remained really good friends and then all of a sudden one day he was just like, 'I really love you and I love the person you are.' And then we started dating," she said on the most recent season of the show, which aired earlier this year. "It's not ideal to be away from my boyfriend every weekend, but I'm not going to miss a whole summer with my friends."

Image zoom Summer House cast | Credit: Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo

She also hinted at a long-term future with Rahbar, showing off a Cartier love ring he had gotten for her.

"Honestly, he said [in] 2020, always have my nails painted," she said. "He was like, 'This is the first ring of three rings with your engagement ring and your wedding ring. But I just want you this.'"

Before dating Rahbar, DeSorbo had a brief fling with her Summer House costar Carl Radke, which unfolded on the show's third season.