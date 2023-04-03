Paige DeSorbo Cried over How Moving to Charleston for Craig Conover 'Would Be Changing My Whole Life'

Halfway through the summer, the Summer House drama has only just begun.

The midseason trailer for Summer House season 7, which E! News premiered on Monday, shows Winter House's Kory Keefer's arrival, Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera's friendship continuing to unravel and Paige DeSorbo questioning the future of her long-distance relationship with Craig Conover.

When the Southern Charm star, 34, visited the Hamptons last summer, the topic of DeSorbo, 30, moving from New York City to Conover's home in Charleston, South Carolina, came up while they sat poolside.

"I will be changing my whole life," she told Conover of the prospect of leaving New York City. "I have no friends in Charleston. My whole career is there." After this, the teaser shows DeSorbo wiping tears away from her eyes.

DeSorbo's feeling on the matter haven't changed since the summer. When speaking to PEOPLE in February, the fashion influencer said she felt "zero pressure to move down to Charleston right now."

"Long distance is definitely not an easy thing to do, but I will say, I think Craig and I handle it very well," DeSorbo continued. "Obviously we will argue about certain things, but I love being with my friends during the summer. I love living in New York. I love going to the Hamptons on the weekends. He's very supportive of that."

In fact, Conover has teased possibly relocating to New York City.

"I think the next year or two has a lot of my time spent up here, especially with her career taking off," the Pillow Talk: What's Wrong with My Sewing? author said at BravoCon 2022.

The midseason trailer also shows an ambulance pulling away with its sirens on.

"So Carl actually spent the night in the hospital," Kyle Cooke informs his housemates.

The news comes after Radke's now-fiancée Lindsay Hubbard yells in his direction while they're in bed: "You were a f---ing piece of s---." (It's unclear whether she's talking about Radke or another cast member.)

Adam Szulewski, Olga Lezhepekova

The sneak peek ends with Radke, 38, proposing to Hubbard, 36. "Babe, I'll marry you a thousand times," the publicist tells Syracuse University grad.

The engagement causes strife between Hubbard and 34-year-old Olivera, who had expressed concern at the pace at which Hubbard and Radke's relationship progressed.

"They are so beyond crazy," Olivera tells Cooke, 40, in the midseason trailer.

When Cooke suggests trying to salvage the friendship, Olivera says several times that "there's nothing left" to salvage.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Olivera and Hubbard still haven't repaired their relationship. The entrepreneur told PEOPLE it would take "a lot of conversation, a lot of accountability and a promise for a little bit of change" to repair the friendship.

"I'm not certain that will happen, but I'm hopeful," she added.

Hubbard said it has been "really, really hard" for her to rewatch the fallout between her and Olivera.

"But I'm hopeful that maybe it can teach us some lessons and we can somehow find some common ground at the end of it to where we can exist in each other's lives, however that may be, however we both feel comfortable," she told PEOPLE. "So that's what I'm hoping for."

Summer House airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.