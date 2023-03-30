'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard' Trailer: An All-Black Cast Vacations in Bravo's Newest Spinoff

PEOPLE can exclusively debut the trailer for Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, the new Summer House spinoff premiering this May

Dave Quinn
March 30, 2023

Bravo's got a whole new summer on the horizon.

PEOPLE can exclusively debut the trailer for Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, the new Summer House spinoff set to premiere this May. The show takes the action from Montauk to Martha's Vineyard, following a cast of 12 young Black professionals and entrepreneurs during their summer getaway.

Martha's Vineyard is a location with a long history of Black vacationers, who have flocked to the island south of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, for more than 100 years. In fact, as a release notes, "it was one of the first beach destinations where African Americans could vacation and purchase property."

Now "a favorite escape for the rich, famous and politically connected," the summertime sanctuary draws a crowd for its "natural beauty with pristine beaches, romantic sailboats, colorful gingerbread cottages and cultural identity."

"This is what the ancestors wanted," one star says in the clip as the cast toasts each other, though another adds, "I want to dance, I want to twerk, I want to drop it like it's hot, I want to twerk, I want to have a drink, order a shot — rinse repeat."

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard
Summer House: Martha's Vineyard. Bravo

Our houseguests here — Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Silas Cooper, Amir Lancaster, Jordan Emanuel, Preston Mitchum, Bria Fleming, Alex Tyree, Shanice Henderson, Jason Lyke, Summer Marie Thomas, Nicholas "Nick" Arrington and Mariah Torres — have known each other for years. But their long history together only makes the laughs, hookups and drama between them that much richer.

Between decadent dinners and beach parties, the cast tackles some of their own personal obstacles.

The three-minute clip finds some thirsting after one another, others arguing with one another, and one roommate — a long-haired Dachshund named Milo — moving in rent-free.

"You know what happens when you share a house," one of the stars says, summing it all up while FaceTiming a pal. "Personalities blend or don't."

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard
Summer House: Martha's Vineyard. Bravo

Here's the official summary of what's in store:

Fresh off their summer wedding, Jasmine (New York) and Silas (New York) Cooper have invited a group of friends — some old and some new — to vacation with them in Martha's Vineyard and are now trying to figure things out in a house full of hot, successful urban professionals.

Amir Lancaster (Austin), new to Martha's Vineyard and looking to learn about its Black history and connect to his roots, falls hard for a housemate.

Jordan Emanuel (New York) has been friends with Jasmine since their Playboy Bunny days and still loves to have a good time with her—maybe too good of a time for Silas' tastes.

Preston Mitchum (Washington, DC), a Black queer activist who likes to speak his mind about a variety of things, is excited to spend time with his fraternity brother Silas and the group.

Fashionista Bria Fleming (Germany) is in a new relationship despite being surrounded by eligible men, but when she brings a different kind of houseguest to the rental, her friendships are sorely tested.

Alex Tyree (New York), who lives a life of intention without drinking and tries to persuade his friends to do the same, is juggling the advances of a housemate.

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard
Summer House: Martha's Vineyard. Bravo

Quintessential party girl Shanice Henderson (Phoenix) is ready to turn-up this summer, but when she finds out someone in the house is spreading rumors about her past, things go left.

Jason Lyke (New York) is the counselor for the group but often finds himself at the center of the drama.

Discovering Martha's Vineyard for the first time, Summer Marie Thomas (Los Angeles) intends to have the best possible time while getting her flirt on.

Nicholas "Nick" Arrington (New York), a self-proclaimed style savant who has an outfit ready for every outing, competes with Amir for a housemate's affection.

Mariah Torres met Jasmine in college and is also close with several members of the group. She's looking forward to spending the summer with her friends, but things become heated in the house after an argument gets out of hand.

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard
Summer House: Martha's Vineyard. Bravo

This is the second spinoff from Summer House, which itself started from a crossover of Vanderpump Rules. The series, now in its seventh season, also gave birth to Winter House, which sees stars from across Bravo's franchises come together for a two-week winter ski trip.

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard premieres May 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

