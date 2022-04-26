Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Reveals 'Where It All Started' in Her Romance with Carl Radke

Lindsay Hubbard is opening up about where her love story with Summer House costar Carl Radke first began.

Sharing photos on Instagram from the latest episode of the Bravo hit, Hubbard provided a behind-the-scenes look at the pair attending a prom-themed party alongside their castmates. Hubbard, in fact, revealed that filming this season 6 episode is "where it all started" for the now-couple.

On her Instagram Story, Hubbard, 35, provided more insight into how things flourished with Radke, 37, that night.

"So like normal proms ... when you and your best friend are both single, you just got to prom together ... But the universe had different plans that day," she wrote, sharing the same photos from her original post. "@carlradke was so damn handsome ... so sweet ... so thoughtful. He had me cracking up ALL day. And we truly didn't leave each other's side that day."

Hubbard added, "My heart was beating faster, and something just felt different."

Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Reveals 'Where It All Started' in Romance with Carl Radke Credit: Lindsay Hubbard/Instagram

The pair "didn't get to slow dance" at the fun-filled gathering, though Hubbard said Radke put her on his shoulders instead. She jokingly called this the "Summer House version of slow dancing."

"Something just clicked in a different way, at the same time, for both of us at Prom," she added. "And you're just going to have to tune in to see it for yourself."

Radke shared similar pics from the prom episode, writing: "She Likes Me for Me."

After months of dating speculation, Hubbard confirmed the pair's relationship in January. She told Page Six that they're "definitely dating" and "very much together," but they abstain from using traditional girlfriend/boyfriend labels at the time.

Celebrating the pair's first Valentine's Day together the following month, Hubbard posted a heartfelt tribute for Radke filled with PDA-heavy snaps of the two.

"I honestly didn't think it was possible to love someone this much … I have so much love in my heart to give, and finally, I can give it to the man who actually deserves it, appreciates it, and reciprocates it! 🙏🏼," she wrote at the time. "The foundation of such a solid friendship has guided us to navigate our deep romantic connection, and let me just say, this is the stuff rom-coms are made of! 🥰."

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In concluding her post, Hubbard wrote: "I truly believe you were put on this earth to be my forever Valentine! 👩🏼‍❤️‍💋‍👨🏻 I love you to Mexico and back on a never-ending loop!"

"He's been someone I check in with periodically and I'd mentioned that it's coming up on almost my year of sobriety, and Lindsay and I were getting more romantic," he recalled on Watch What Happens Live. "I think he laid the groundwork for me to really feel confident with wanting to move forward with Lindsay."