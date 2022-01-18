Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage with Winter House's Jason Cameron

"I found out on a Monday I was pregnant and by Tuesday I was having a miscarriage," Lindsay Hubbard explained

Lindsay Hubbard is opening up about a difficult moment from this past year.

During the season premiere of Summer House on Monday, Lindsay revealed that she found out she was expecting a child with Jason Cameron, whom she met while filming the Bravo spinoff Winter House last year.

"What's happened in the last couple of months with Jason is really complicated," she said while speaking to costar Carl Radke. "Remember I was talking to you like a month ago, and I was like 'Something's up with my body. It's either this COVID vaccine's really f---ed my hormones or I'm pregnant.' "

"The next day I went to the gynecologist and found out I was six weeks pregnant," she recalled.

Lindsay said within 24 hours of finding out she was pregnant, she suffered a miscarriage.

"I found out on a Monday I was pregnant and by Tuesday I was having a miscarriage," she explained. "And by Wednesday I was in the emergency room for five hours."

Lindsay Hubbard Credit: Zack DeZon/Bravo

When asked why she didn't confide in Carl sooner, Lindsay said she "wasn't ready" to talk about her experience.

"It all happened so quickly that I was able to even emotionally wrap my mind around the pregnancy portion of it before I was having a miscarriage," she shared.

Lindsay said she told Jason "immediately," but that the pregnancy and subsequent miscarriage put stress on their then-new romance.

"Jason was absolutely wonderful but I also just needed to get through it on my own," she explained. "I'm okay.

During a confessional interview, Lindsay continued to open up about the miscarriage.

"I would have absolutely had this child," she said. "That was cool to feel that. I never thought that it would happen like that for me. It's something I've always wanted my entire life, to have a family."

Lindsay and Jason connected while filming Winter House and continued spending time together after the show wrapped production, though the two never became official.

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Ahead of season 6, Lindsay confirmed that she's currently dating Carl.

"We're definitely dating!" she told Page Six, but added that they don't use the traditional "girlfriend/boyfriend" labels. "We don't really talk in labels, Carl and I … [But] we're very much together. We're very happy."

Lindsay and Carl have been on all six seasons of the Bravo series, but he was absent for last year's spinoff, Winter House. Lindsay has often referred to Carl as her "best friend," though they did previously date during season 4.

"We've always had this thing for each other. Sometimes you'll look back and be like, 'Was I just filling the time until I was ready and he was ready?' " she said.