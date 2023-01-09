Lindsay Hubbard Celebrates Fiancé Carl Radke's 2-Year Sobriety Anniversary: 'Beyond Proud'

Lindsay Hubbard also praised fiancé Carl Radke for his "strength" amid his sobriety journey

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 9, 2023 02:30 PM

Lindsay Hubbard has every reason to be "beyond proud" of fiancé Carl Radke.

On Instagram Sunday, Hubbard shared a sweet photo from the two Summer House stars' previous beach day to celebrate Radke's two-year sobriety anniversary.

"Congrats on 2 years of sobriety to my babe!" Hubbard, who has been engaged to Radke since August 2022, wrote alongside a red heart emoji. "I am so beyond proud of you, your journey, your strength, and your dedication to becoming the best version of yourself."

Hubbard, 36, added: "You inspire so many people! I love you!"

The reality star's post received supportive comments from several other Bravolebrities.

"Congrats @carlradke 👏," said Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Whitney Rose as Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute wrote, "Love you guys!!! So proud of you @carlradke !! ❤️❤️"

Fellow Summer House star Everett Weston replied, "Congrats Carlito!"

"Yassssss! Happy f---ing birthday @carlradke 👏 so proud of you!" commented VPR's Lala Kent, who is also sober.

Also sharing her post on her Instagram Story, Hubbard called herself a "proud future wifey." She then shared a glimpse into how they celebrated Radke's sobriety anniversary, posting photos from their visit to the Brooklyn Museum to see the Virgil Abloh: "Figures of Speech" exhibit and of their dinner at Vinegar Hill House.

"Today was really nice," she wrote.

Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard
Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank

Radke, 37, reshared Hubbard's loving tribute and a supportive message from costar Luke Gulbranson. "Some people say they need to make changes in their lives and others actually put it in motion," Gulbranson, 39, wrote on his Instagram Story alongside a photo of the pair.

"Your discipline, love for those who love you and yourself shine every day brother," he said. "Happy two years of sobriety!! Love you amigo!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Carl Radke
Carl Radke. Charles Sykes/Bravo

Radke announced his sobriety in 2020, but his struggles with partying and drinking were captured on his hit Bravo series. He's since opened up about reaching an all-time low and how he worked to overcome the problem.

"Watching season 4 back was probably the hardest season to watch back for sure, because it really leans into what I was struggling with is my drinking and my partying," he told Entertainment Tonight in January 2022. "I'm just so proud of the fact that I was able to accept that I knew I had an issue, but that acceptance takes some time."

Hubbard later said that Radke had navigated his sobriety with "strength" and "what seemed like ease."

"The fact that @carlradke has been so open, so vulnerable with his journey, readiness to take accountability, and so dedicated to his own personal growth .. he is inspiring to watch," she previously wrote on Instagram. "I love you baby!"

Related Articles
Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard
Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's Relationship Timeline
Ashley Darby; Luke Gulbranson
'RHOP' Star Ashley Darby Confirms She and 'Summer House' Alum Luke Gulbranson Have Split
Anthony Hopkins Celebrates 47 Years Sober With Inspiring Message: 'Celebrate Yourself'
Anthony Hopkins Marks 47 Years Sober with Inspiring Video Message: 'Celebrate Yourself'
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 10: Charles Kelley of Lady A performs onstage for the Nashville Symphony's 38th Annual Symphony Ball at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on December 10, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Lady A's Charles Kelley Celebrates 6 Months of Sobriety: 'Woo Hoo!'
Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard
'Summer House' Star Lindsay Hubbard Says She and Carl Radke Haven't Started Wedding Planning Yet
Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson Make Romance Instagram-Official
Luke Gulbranson Shows 'RHOP' 's Ashley Darby His 'Winter Wonderland' as She Steps Up Relationship on Instagram
ashley darby, Luke Gulbranson
Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson Are 'Getting to Know Each Other' — Including a Weekend-Long Date in D.C.
Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard
'Winter House' 's Carl Radke Jokes He Wants Andy Cohen to Officiate His Wedding to Lindsay Hubbard
BravoTV/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cjwp1ZIDMDz/. Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson
'RHOP' 's Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson 'Hang Out' After Andy Cohen Offered to Play Matchmaker
Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Reveals 'Where It All Started' in Romance with Carl Radke
'Summer House' 's Lindsay Hubbard Reveals 'Where It All Started' in Her Romance with Carl Radke
Summer House Stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Are Engaged After Romantic Beachside Proposal — See Her Ring. Phot credit: Adam Szulewski Olga Lezhepekova
Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Are Engaged! Inside the 'Summer House' Couple's Romantic Proposal
Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke
'Summer House' 's Lindsay Hubbard Shares Loving Message for 'Forever Valentine' Carl Radke
Paige DeSorbo, Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard
'Summer House' 's Paige DeSorbo Was Initially Shocked by Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's Romance
Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard
'Summer House' 's Lindsay Hubbard Confirms Relationship with Carl Radke: 'We're Very Happy'
Carl Radke
'Summer House' 's Carl Radke Plants Tree for Late Brother on What Would've Been His 42nd Birthday
Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard
Summer House's Carl Radke '100 Percent' Wants to Marry Lindsay Hubbard: 'I'm in Awe of Her'