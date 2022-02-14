Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Shares Loving Message for 'Forever Valentine' Carl Radke

"I wake up every morning feeling so blessed to have the incredible love this man gives me ❤️‍🔥 And today, I woke up and had a 10 min convo with @carlradke (most of which I don't remember because I was sleepy) but the part I do remember, is asking him if I can be mushy today?! Hopefully he doesn't regret saying yes! 😉," the reality star captioned her post.

"I honestly didn't think it was possible to love someone this much … I have so much love in my heart to give, and finally, I can give it to the man who actually who deserves it! 🙏🏼," she continued. "The foundation of such a solid friendship has guided us to navigate our deep romantic connection, and let me just say, this is the stuff rom-coms are made of! 🥰. There is unwavering security & safety, emotional intimacy, a calm happiness, equality, and at the forefront of it all, mutual respect for one another. Mark Groves (@createthelove) once posted, 'The goal is to laugh forever with someone you take seriously,' and I plan to do just that! 💕."