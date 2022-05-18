Lindsay Hubbard Reveals She and Carl Radke Are Moving in Together: 'New Chapter'

Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard tells PEOPLE that she and Carl Radke are moving into "a brand-new apartment unit and building" together on June 15

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke are taking the next step in their relationship.

The Summer House stars have signed a lease and are moving into a new two-bedroom apartment together next month — and Hubbard, 35, tells PEOPLE that she and Radke are viewing it as a chance to "start fresh."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We live in the same building now, but in separate apartments. And we're not going to stay in the same building — we're moving to a different building," she says. "We didn't want to do the whole, 'One person moves into the other person's apartment.' We're getting a brand-new apartment unit and building to start fresh and start this new chapter together."

Asked about the timing of their upcoming cohabitation, Hubbard says, "I think his sobriety had a lot to do with it. Him getting sober, I think, allowed him to be able to feel emotion and accept anyone else's emotion that he might have. On his end, being able to be sober allowed him to open up his heart to be willing to share."

Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard | Credit: Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"And then for me, I went through a lot of personal growth [over] the past year and a half," she adds. "I got a new therapist who is incredible. I had more growing up to do and more work on myself."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Hubbard and Radke, 37, have been friends for years, though romance only blossomed for the two at the end of last summer (something that played out in the recent season finale of Summer House).

"We're lucky because eventually, the universe came together and the timing worked out!" she tells PEOPLE now. "I don't think I've ever been in a healthier relationship. Falling in love with your best friend, I don't think there's any better feeling in the world."

Hubbard admits she isn't sure when they started dating officially, though, explaining, "I found out we were boyfriend and girlfriend when he went on Watch What Happens Live in January, but we've been basically unofficially dating since, I would say, October."

"When you're friends — and best friends, at that — for six years? You kind of don't count," she adds in her interview with PEOPLE. "We've always been so, so, so close. Even though we tried to date a couple years ago and it didn't work out because the timing wasn't good for either of us, I think we got stronger as friends after that and then progressively got closer and closer and closer until eventually we started dating."

RELATED VIDEO: From Friends to Lovers — Lindsay Hubbard Confirms She Is Official with Carl Radke!

On why they waited a bit before going public with their romance, Hubbard says of their "rom-com"-esque initial dynamic, "It was those butterflies, that honeymoon phase that people on reality TV don't often get to enjoy — we really protected that time together that we had, getting to know each other in that dynamic. It was just so fun and exciting."

She also praises Radke for being "amazing" and "so sweet" during her egg-freezing process, which Hubbard began to explore during the latest season of Summer House.

"He took me to acupuncture to help relieve any stress and tension, and then he also booked us a night at the spa after my [egg] retrieval, where he got us massages," the Bravo star says. "He's been extremely, extremely supportive. Took me to my actual procedure, brought me home."

As for their new place, Hubbard says the second bedroom will likely serve as "as office/spare bedroom" for now — but "maybe in a couple of years it will be a nursery."