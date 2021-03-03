Summer House: Lindsay Hubbard's Boyfriend Threatens to 'Leave the House' After Heated Fight

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed in January that Lindsay and Stephen had called it quits after nearly a year and a half together

Summer wasn't all sunshine and pool parties for Lindsay Hubbard and Stephen Traversie.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Summer House, a heated argument erupts during Lindsay's birthday dinner when the two start discussing their "expectations" in the relationship.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I have higher expectations for our relationship than just going through the motions," Lindsay says. "I appreciate this so much, but it's been a year of us dating."

When Stephen counters that a nice dinner isn't just "going through the motions," Lindsay pushes back. "It's my birthday," she says. "What about every other day?"

"I would appreciate some consistency in life," she adds.

Image zoom Credit: bravo

Her comments leave Stephen feeling confused and under-appreciateed.

"I planned a lot for this and you literally gloss over it," he says. "You're ruining a great time, and you saying that we're having problems when we don't have problems is extremely frustrating."

"I'm acknowledging that I can do a better job and I'm doing it," he continues. "You are not appreciating it."

But things only escalate when Lindsay tries to explain why she feels like Stephen hasn't been consistent throughout their relationship — and he cuts her off.

"You're saying I haven't done anything romantic in a year? Are you kidding me?" he says as Lindsay begins to get up from the table.

"Your version of good is not good enough for me," she says.

"Then I'm not good enough for you," he replies. "This is so annoying — you want to fight. I'm just going to leave the house."

Image zoom The season 5 cast of Summer House | Credit: Bravo

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed in January that Lindsay and Stephen had called it quits after nearly a year and a half together.

"He's a great guy. Obviously, COVID brings a lot to the forefront in a lot of relationships, ours is no exception to that," Lindsay told PeopleTV's Reality Check. "I hope he finds happiness and lives his best life, because I certainly plan to do the same."

Being forced to spend so much time together and subsequently evaluate the relationship was ultimately a "blessing in disguise," Lindsay said.

"You are forced to facilitate things in a quicker manner to understand your relationship and who that person is faster than you might have done before COVID, when there are other distractions around," she said. "I'm just happy that there were no serious attachments such as marriage or babies."