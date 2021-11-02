Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Fuel Dating Rumors with Halloween Couples Costume

Could Summer House stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke be rekindling their romantic relationship?

Hubbard, 35, posted a photo on Instagram Monday of her Halloween couples costume with Radke, 36. The two went as Frances "Baby" Houseman and Johnny Castle from the 1987 romantic drama Dirty Dancing.

"I carried a watermelon," Hubbard captioned the photo of the pair in costume, holding each other closely.

"Tell me you're dating without telling me you're dating," one commenter wrote, while a second user replied, "Hoping this means y'all are together!!!"

Added a third fan, "Wait so is this the confirmation we've ALL been waiting for?"

Reps for Hubbard and Radke declined to comment.

The two were briefly linked during the summer of 2019, which Summer House fans saw play out on the show's fourth season. This September, they sparked dating rumors anew when they cozied up at costars Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke's wedding.

Hubbard, who is pursuing Southern Charm's Austin Kroll on the current season of Winter House, recently opened up about her longtime bond with Radke, saying they're "forever best friends."

"That's just who we are. We both were seeing other people this summer, and you guys will see how our friendship has developed," she told Page Six in October. "He's been sober for nine months, and we're very much there for each other through that process."

PEOPLE confirmed in January that Hubbard had split from boyfriend Stephen Traversie after nearly a year and a half together.