Summer House: Lindsay Hubbard Accuses Kyle Cooke of Cheating on Girlfriend Amanda Batula — Again

Kyle Cooke’s commitment to his relationship with Amanda Batula has been called into question yet again.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode of Summer House, Lindsay Hubbard confides in costar Danielle Olivera about a rumor she heard regarding Cooke and Batula.

“I went to lunch with one of my girlfriends on Thursday and she told me something,” Hubbard says, clearly hesitant to open the can of worms. “Danielle, like, I am very nervous.”

“You’re getting me nervous — what are you talking about?” asks Olivera.

“My girlfriend, she told me something that happened with Kyle in the spring,” says Hubbard. “You can’t say anything!”

After Olivera promises to keep her lips sealed, Hubbard finally dishes on the big secret.

“Kyle obviously cheated on Amanda last summer, and now there are rumors going around that this happened again in April,” she says.

Earlier in the season, Cooke confessed that he had been unfaithful to his girlfriend of two years prior to the start of summer. The couple admitted it was a major setback in their relationship.

“A year ago, I was on a guys’ trip. I blacked out, and I woke up with a girl in my bed,” Cooke recalled. “I’ve never felt worse in my entire life.”

As the aftermath of the cheating scandal unfolded, Batula admitted she still harbored resentment toward Cooke.

“I resent you for what you did. There are things that I want to be different and I don’t want to be disappointed,” she said. “At the end of the day, you’re a grown man. I can’t control you. You can do whatever you think is right. If you dig your own grave, that’s on you.”

In the months since the incident, Cooke has been doing his best to prove his love to Batula and move on — and in together.

