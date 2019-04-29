Summer House: Lindsay Hubbard Accuses Kyle Cooke of Cheating on Girlfriend Amanda Batula — Again

Earlier in the season, Kyle Cooke admitted that he had been unfaithful to his girlfriend of two years prior to the start of summer
Kyle Cooke’s commitment to his relationship with Amanda Batula has been called into question yet again.
In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode of Summer House, Lindsay Hubbard confides in costar Danielle Olivera about a rumor she heard regarding Cooke and Batula.
“I went to lunch with one of my girlfriends on Thursday and she told me something,” Hubbard says, clearly hesitant to open the can of worms. “Danielle, like, I am very nervous.”
“You’re getting me nervous — what are you talking about?” asks Olivera.
“My girlfriend, she told me something that happened with Kyle in the spring,” says Hubbard. “You can’t say anything!”
After Olivera promises to keep her lips sealed, Hubbard finally dishes on the big secret.
“Kyle obviously cheated on Amanda last summer, and now there are rumors going around that this happened again in April,” she says.
Earlier in the season, Cooke confessed that he had been unfaithful to his girlfriend of two years prior to the start of summer. The couple admitted it was a major setback in their relationship.
“A year ago, I was on a guys’ trip. I blacked out, and I woke up with a girl in my bed,” Cooke recalled. “I’ve never felt worse in my entire life.”
RELATED: Summer House‘s Amanda Batula Admits She’s Not Over Boyfriend Kyle Cooke Cheating: ‘I Resent You’
As the aftermath of the cheating scandal unfolded, Batula admitted she still harbored resentment toward Cooke.
“I resent you for what you did. There are things that I want to be different and I don’t want to be disappointed,” she said. “At the end of the day, you’re a grown man. I can’t control you. You can do whatever you think is right. If you dig your own grave, that’s on you.”
In the months since the incident, Cooke has been doing his best to prove his love to Batula and move on — and in together.
RELATED: Summer House‘s Kyle Cooke & Amanda Batula Are Engaged! See the Ring She ‘Can’t Stop Staring at’
Whether this new rumor is true or not, fans of the couple know the two were eventually able to forgive and forget: Cooke and Batula got engaged in September.
Cooke popped the question with a two-and-a-half carat diamond engagement ring.
“It’s surreal,” Batula told PEOPLE at the time. “Aside from how funny and sexy he is, Kyle’s my best friend. He’s the person I go to for everything. And he forces me to be a better person in different ways by pushing me outside of my comfort zone. Life with him is exciting. And to think he wants to spend the rest our his life with me and I feel the same way, it’s just a real happy feeling.”
“Amanda’s the most authentic, genuine person I’ve ever met,” Cooke added. “I really look up to her. She’s incredibly selfless, thoughtful, generous and accommodating. She puts family and friends as the top priority, and bends over backwards for the people that are important to her. That’s what you look for in someone you want to spend the rest of your life with. She’s a hell of a partner.”
And the couple said their tough times only brought them closer together.
“You learn what’s important towards one another and how to handle and be respectful of the relationship and of each other,” Cooke said.
Summer House airs Mondays (10 p.m. ET) on Bravo.