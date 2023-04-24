''Summer House' ' : Lindsay Accuses Carl of 'Only' Caring About How He's 'Being Perceived' in Fight with Danielle

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard got into it on Monday night's Summer House, thanks to her ongoing feud with Danielle Olivera.

After Carl and Danielle cleared the air between them about her feelings on his and Lindsay's relationship, the salesman debriefed Lindsay on his conversation — but this only seemed to spark a fight for the couple.

"I just want you to know I felt good about the conversation," Carl, 38, told Lindsay, 36, on Monday's episode. "I got a lot off my chest. I wanted to hear from her that she doesn't have an issue with me in a relationship with you."

"I am glad that you moved forward. For some reason, she cannot move forward with me," Lindsay responded.

Carl was insistent that Lindsay will "be able to" move forward with Danielle now. But Lindsay disagreed, "For some reason, it's all my fault."

"Don't think like that. You guys are friends," Carl said.

"Carl, I thought you were gonna actually like, have an opinion," Lindsay quipped, to which Carl defended himself. "I do, and I told her that I want her to be supportive our relationship because we're very happy and in love."

However, Lindsay repeated herself to Carl: "I thought you were gonna actually like, have an opinion."

"I did. You're not even giving me the chance to have an opinion," Carl fired back.

Lindsay then shifted back to Carl's conversation with Danielle, 34, asking, "How did you feel good about it?"

"She told me that she doesn't have an issue with me and you and our relationship," Carl said.

Lindsay then asserted, "So you feel good that she doesn't have an issue. So you don't give a f--- that she has an issue with me? The entire thing is blamed on me."

Carl claimed that he was "not gonna get into this right now," adding that it's "because everything I say is wrong."

"Of course, defensive," Lindsay said under her breath.

"I'm not defensive. You're the one who's defensive," Carl clarified.

Lindsay continued, "You only care about how you are being perceived in this entire situation. You don't care about me because if you cared about me in this entire situation, then you would understand."

Carl was adamant that this was "not true" and it was "so ridiculous" for Lindsay to say he didn't care.

He added, "I do care about you in this situation. I needed to have a conversation with her because I had not talked to her. And I needed to hear from her that she doesn't have an issue with me and our relationship."

"With you," Lindsay clarified. "So now that she heard that you don't care, she still has an issue with me, and you don't give a f--- that she has an issue with me."

The couple continued to argue back and forth about how they feel about the situation, with Carl calling Lindsay "difficult." As they took the fight to bed, Lindsay pointed out how Carl "always get[s] so mad."

But Carl explained, "It's hard to have a conversation with you ... putting me in a position where no matter what I'm going to say is wrong... that's not fair. So I don't want to keep going down this [path]."

"Okay, so then that's on you. Don't put that on me," Lindsay said.

After quarreling some more, she finally asked, "Why can't you just have a normal f---ing conversation?"

"You're not handling it normally," Carl asserted. "I voiced what I was feeling. We talked about it, and I felt better after it. She told me that she does not have an issue with me and you and I and our relationship."

He added of Danielle, "She doesn't necessarily even have an issue with you. It's just things have changed and she wishes things were a little different. You're putting this literally all on me."

"I'm not putting it on you. I'm asking on you to be a f---ing partner to me," Lindsay claimed.

"I am being a partner to you, and being a partner is telling you you need to have a conversation with her," he responded.

Raising her voice, Lindsay fired back, "I've had three! I want my boyfriend to be like, 'You were a f---ing piece of sh-- to my girlfriend. Go apologize now.'"

"No, you're being rude, so stop," Carl snapped at her. "You came in the door and are looking for a fight. Can you be happy tonight please?"

"I'll be happy when you can understand that this is yet again on me, yet again. You have nothing to do with this," she insisted.

Still bickering, Carl and Lindsay circled around the same issues they had already discussed, leading Carl tell Lindsay about Danielle, "That's something you need to figure out. You want to be friends or not? That's up to you."

"OK, great. I'm glad that you are good in this friendship. I'm still not good," Lindsay responded. "I'm glad that you feel better. But I still feel worse because everything is always on me and you clearly did not help that person."

Carl then sarcastically said, "Yep, I'm a horrible person and I f---ed it all up," to which Lindsay said, "Oh, pity party. You always want to a pity party."

Though Carl said he was going to bed, Lindsay asked, "Has it ever occurred to you that I have f---ing feelings?" and that prompted Carl to leave the bed. However, he came back and Lindsay continued to complain, saying that "it's all about" Carl.

The next day, Carl confessed to cameras, "Since Lindsay's been drinking, I've been just struggling to navigate it. I know what it's like to have seven or eight drinks and then something kind of gets twisted and you get angry or you get upset. 90% of the horrible things in my life have happened at that moment."

But all seemed to be good between the two when they met up in the morning. Later on in the episode, Carl went into the city to pick up one significant piece of jewelry: Lindsay's future engagement ring.

He said in a confessional, "All the things that have happened have led me to where I am right now in this summer. Everybody listens to that little voice in their heart. My little voice is screaming Lindsay. Deep down, there's a little bit of fear but that's totally natural, but I can't hold back anymore. I'm gonna have to down on my knee and do it."

Fans of the Bravo show know that Carl eventually makes good on his word and proposes to Lindsay, as teased in the previews for next week's episode.

Summer House airs Mondays at 9 p.m ET on Bravo.