Summer House Alum Lauren Wirkus Marries David Raih — See Exclusive Photos!

The couple tied the knot on Saturday, June 27, in Santa Monica, California, PEOPLE confirms exclusively

Cheers to the happy couple!

Summer House alum Lauren Wirkus and David Raih tied the knot on Saturday, June 27, in Santa Monica, California, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Despite the pandemic and overcoming multiple changed plans, Wirkus, 32, and Raih said "I do" at St. Monica Catholic Church with Monsignor Lloyd Torgerson and their immediate family.

For the ceremony, the bride wore a gorgeous gown by Pronovias. And for her intimate reception, Wirkus changed into a white patterned jumpsuit by Nadine Merabi, which she accessorized with a custom "Mrs. Raih" bag designed by Island to East Side.

The reception, which was planned and designed by Erica Marie Events, was held at the private home of Chris and Jean Raih, who are the groom's brother and sister-in-law.

The newlyweds and their loved ones enjoyed a candlelight dinner, catered by Food First Events & Catering and drinks by Authentic Cocktails, and decorated with floral arrangements by Lauren Ghani.

Image zoom Nikki Ryan Photography

Image zoom Nikki Ryan Photography

Less than a week before the ceremony, Wirkus shared a sweet post in honor of her “soon to be hubby.”

“Loving you has been the easiest and by far the best decision I have ever made,” she wrote alongside a photograph of the pair posing together on a boat.

Wirkus and Raih’s nuptials took place a few months after the pair’s February engagement.

Choosing an extra special day to get down on one knee, Raih, a wide receivers coach for the Arizona Cardinals, proposed to Wirkus on Feb. 29 — a.k.a. Leap Day.

Image zoom Nikki Ryan Photography

Image zoom Nikki Ryan Photography

“It was the most beautiful proposal,” Wirkus said in March, as she recounted the couple’s engagement story.

Calling it “the most unlikely surprise engagement,” Wirkus said that Raih, who she thought was on a plane, showed up out of nowhere with “flowers, balloons and a small special box.”

“I have been reliving it daily in my head,” she added.

Image zoom Nikki Ryan Photography

Image zoom Nikki Ryan Photography

Image zoom Nikki Ryan Photography

Although Wirkus had known one of Raih’s brothers for years, she didn’t meet her husband until July 2019.

“All I remember was hugging David and feeling like the wind was literally knocked out of me,” she recalled of their July 4 meeting. “I remember feeling like a school girl blushing from the way David was looking at me and asking me questions. He was straight forward, down to earth, fun and happy. It felt like home & he liked me, I could tell.”

Just one day later, the pair had their first date — and the rest is history.