Summer House Alum Lauren Wirkus Engaged to David Raih: 'I Can't Wait to Be Your Wife'

Wedding bells are on the horizon for Lauren Wirkus!

The former Summer House star, 32, is engaged to boyfriend David Raih, she announced on Instagram Sunday night alongside a post-proposal pair of photos.

In the images, Lauren and Raih are standing on the beach as waves crash gently in the background, flashing wide smiles as they embrace. Lauren’s newest sparkly accessory can be seen on her left ring finger.

“I LOVE YOU SO MUCH DAVID RAIH I CAN’T WAIT TO BE YOUR WIFE 💍,” Lauren began her caption.

She continued with a few lines from Matt Stell‘s hit song “Prayed for You,” including, “I couldn’t see your face, but I prayed for you / Every heartbreak trail when all hope fell / On the highway to hell, I prayed for you.”

On her Instagram Story Sunday night, Lauren also gave her social media followers a glimpse of the exact (low-key) moment Raih — a wide receivers coach for the Arizona Cardinals — popped the question the previous day, on Leap Day. The photos showed the casually dressed couple inside a house, where Raih gave Lauren balloons that appeared to spell out, “I [Heart] U.”

Subsequent images saw Raih getting down on one knee and presenting Lauren with a ring, as well as her shocked reaction and the two sharing a kiss and a hug after the big moment.

The photos posted to the bride-to-be’s Instagram feed were taken during a dinner at the beach following the proposal, after which the newly engaged pair headed to San Diego luxury resort L’Auberge Del Mar.

Sharing a close-up video of her glimmering ring at their dinner table, Lauren wrote jokingly, “You mean I don’t have to give this back @davidraih?!”

Lauren’s engagement comes a little more than four years after her twin sister Ashley — with whom she starred on Summer House‘s first two seasons — tied the knot with Brad McAtee. They went on to welcome their first child, son Dean Hudson, in May 2019.

“He is pure perfection,” Lauren told PEOPLE of her nephew following his arrival. “It was a very emotional but incredible labor experience for Ashley as she not only had her husband Brad in the room but me, our sisters Rachel and Mia and our mom Dana in the room during delivery!”

“Before the doctor came in, she said she could hear us all coaching and pushing alongside Ashley. No surprise, our cheering was heard throughout the hospital once he arrived!” she said. “Words can’t describe the overwhelming love affair that has already begun!”