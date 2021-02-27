Summer House's Kyle Cooke Shares Group Selfie from Vermont After Winter House Announcement

Bravo is currently working on a new series called Winter House, PEOPLE recently confirmed

Winter House appears to be underway!

Last week, PEOPLE confirmed that Bravo is preparing production on a new series, Winter House (working title), and some of the new cast members seem to already be in Vermont, where the show will be set.

The crew was bundled up in heavy winter gear for the car selfie, with some wearing ski goggles.

Paige DeSorbo, another Summer House cast member, also posted from the chilly New England setting, sharing a photo on her Story with the caption "Blending in." In the picture, the reality star is wearing an all-black ensemble paired with a long cheetah-print coat.

A source close to production previously told PEOPLE that the new show will feature cast members from both Summer House and Southern Charm. While more cast members could be added, Cooke, DeSorbo, Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard and Ciara Miller have been confirmed, along with Conover and Kroll.

Winter House is set to begin filming in the coming weeks, but before hitting the mountain, all cast members will undergo a two-week quarantine and numerous rounds of COVID-19 testing to ensure the group is healthy and following strict safety guidelines.