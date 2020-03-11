Summer House's Kyle Cooke Releases an EDM Remake of 'Working for the Weekend'

Kyle Cooke is onto his next venture: music!

The Summer House star is dropping dance banger “F— WORK” with EDM artist HARBER Thursday — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first listen.

“I’m obsessed with music and am a sucker for a remix or remake,” Cooke tells PEOPLE exclusively. “It’s blown my mind that nobody’s remixed or covered the original work hard play hard anthem.”

The dance track revamps Loverboy’s iconic track “Working for the Weekend” with a modern, electronic twist and some new lyrics.

“F— work, it’s time to play,” the 35-year-old sings in the track’s chorus. “Everyone is looking to see if it was you. Everyone wants you to come through. Everyone is hoping it’ll all work out.”

Cooke adds that he wanted to pay homage to the original band Loverboy, which inspired the name for the sparking hard tea company he shares with fiancée Amanda Batula.

“Once I met HARBER I knew he was the man for the job. We brought alcohol into the 21st century with our Sparkling Hard Tea, Loverboy,” he adds. “And as an ode to the band known for the work hard play hard anthem, I wanted to bring ‘Working For The Weekend’ into the 21st century as well. It couldn’t be more fitting — and I’m also excited to be making my song debut on ‘F*CK WORK’ with HARBER.”

“When we got into the studio, rather than remake the original, HARBER and I decided to lean into today’s current house trends and make our own song that still pays tribute to the original,” Cooke adds in a statement.

This isn’t the first time HARBER has worked with the Summer House cast. His music was featured on the show’s third season finale, and he also DJ’d the cast’s season f4 premiere in New York City. There, Cooke announced he was working on the track.

“The positive response has already been overwhelming!” HARBER tells PEOPLE exclusively. “It was great having the opportunity to collaborate with Kyle on his music debut and bringing an old classic new life with our revamped modern-day rendition.”

“It was a blast getting into the studio with Kyle to make ‘F*CK WORK’ and I’m already overwhelmed with the unbelievable crowd responses I’ve been getting after playing it during my last couple of shows!” the “More Than You” artist adds in a statement.

In November, PEOPLE caught up with both Cooke and Batula about their engagement.

“It’s inevitable that it’s going to be a big wedding,” Batula said. “With our family and family friends, we’re at 140 people. So it has to be big.”

The couple also explained that the fall would be the perfect time for their wedding.

“I’ve always wanted a fall wedding, so probably this fall, in September,” Batula said. “Summer is tough, just because it’s hot. You never know if it’s going to rain or if it’s going to be 110 degrees.”

“I’ve always wanted a fall wedding too,” Cooke said. “When I got down on one knee, I was like, I wanted to marry her in the fall. I’m from New Hampshire, she’s from New Jersey. We love the fall.”

The couple’s wedding struggles are being documented on Summer House’s new season, which premiered on Feb. 5.

