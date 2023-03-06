'Summer House' : Kyle Calls Lindsay a 'Master Manipulator' and 'Sabertooth Tiger' as Amanda Is Driven to Tears

Kyle Cooke threw some harsh insults at his Summer House costar Lindsay Hubbard for stirring up drama with his wife Amanda Batula.

On Monday's episode, the 40-year-old Loverboy founder had some choice words for Lindsay, 36, after her best friend Danielle Olivera said she didn't trust Amanda in a game called "Stir the Pot."

"I'm a curveball, you can't trust me?" Amanda, 31, asked. Danielle, 34, responded that she she "can't see what's coming" with Amanda.

Then Kyle and Lindsay chimed in, asking for Danielle to elaborate. Lindsay, in particular, said, "Let's unpack it."

Soon enough, it became too much for Amanda, who started crying — even as Danielle questioned the tears.

Lindsay tried to comfort Amanda, saying the trust issues didn't "have to be unpacked as a group."

But that only seemed to upset Amanda more, who shot back, "Yeah, let's corner me as an individual and unpack it." She abrupt left the room, with the other girls following to check in on her.

"Wow, that hurt my heart. That felt personal, so that's why I got upset about it," Amanda tearily told the group.

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

The cameras then cut back to the living room, where Danielle explained what she meant.

"The curveball to me is, sometimes I feel like Amanda is a friend of Lindsay's, a friend of mine, but sometimes she will completely change her tune," Danielle said.

Lindsay added, "You can't bring anything up to her because this is how the reaction is every time you try to say anything."

Ciara Miller then asked, "Is there something specific that has happened?"

Lindsay scoffed: "Are you kidding me? I get told I'm manipulating my boyfriend, who I'm now sober for — not now, but was — and supporting her company. The things that she has said is so f---ed up," explained Lindsay.

"But that's also you and her," Ciara asserted before questioning what Danielle's problem was with Amanda. "So many undertones and tension. I just don't understand why," Danielle responded.

In a confessional, Ciara called out Danielle for simply going along with whatever Lindsay thought: "I mean, come on, Danielle. You're supposed to be minding your business and now Lindsay's piggybacking."

"You just get yourself caught in their shit time and time again, time and time again. Damn, not every battle has to be yours," she added.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Ciara then tried to defend her friend Amanda, telling Lindsay: "She said she's accepted the fact that you guys might not ever be best friends, but at least trying to co-exist, but she feels like she's trying, but she doesn't ever get away were."

"She's doesn't try anything. I put in so much f---ing effort, and I have to continue her be mean to me?" explained Lindsay.

Continuing: "If she has a f---ing problem, why not come and say, 'Hey, you know what, Linds? We should probably talk about this. Your serious boyfriend and my husband work together.' Instead, what she said was, 'You tainted him. He works for me.'"

Before Ciara could get another word in, Lindsay went off: "No one's ever come to me and say, 'Hey Linds. How are you feeling about this?' You just tell me how I feel."

"Everything I do is wrong. I date him, and I'm the wrong one. He speaks up for himself at work, and it's because of me. Everything I do, according to Amanda, is my fault," she added.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty, Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

Meanwhile, Kyle expressed his frustration over the situation to costar Mya Allen: "Dude, I'm just so f---ing over this s---."

After Mya wondered if he was alright, Kyle quickly answered, "No, I'm trying to find Amanda, and I don't know where she f---ing is. Lindsay's just making my life so f---ing complicated."

"Why are you focusing on Lindsay right now when Danielle just made the comment?" asked Mya, 30.

"Because honestly, I think Danielle is bascially a mouthpiece. That's how I felt last weekend," Kyle fired back.

Walking by Lindsay and the others to her bedroom, Amanda said under her breath, "Literally, this has been the past 7 years of my f---ing life, and it's constantly, 'I don't have a problem with you. You don't have a problem with me.' Over it."

Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty, Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Finally catching up with her husband, Amanda told Kyle, "Dude, I'm not doing this. I'm done."

"F--- Lindsay," Kyle told Amanda, who responded, "I don't care."

"No, I'm tired of this bulls---," he fired back. But Amanda was adamant: "I'm over it. I don't want to deal with it."

"Danielle is living in the shadow of Lindsay, just like Carl is now. She's like a sabertooth tiger. I'm gonna go lose my mind," Kyle said before leaving his sobbing wife in bed to tell off Lindsay.

Back in the living room, Danielle told everyone, "I didn't mean to fully stir this entire pot the way that it did." Lindsay then jokingly called out the irony of Danielle's statement given the name of the game.

When Danielle saw Kyle in the corner of her eye, she asked him why Amanda was crying, so he told her plainly: "You said you didn't trust her."

"It wasn't meant to be a gunshot wound," said Danielle, "but I would love to have more open dialogue with Amanda."

Ciara Miller. Charles Sykes/Bravo

Ciara then tried to broker peace by including Lindsay in the conversation. "And obviously, you want to have a conversation with Amanda too," Ciara directed towards Lindsay.

"I do. I texted her my feelings a couple months ago," Lindsay said. But Kyle questioned if she actually did. When Lindsay verbally confirmed that she did, Kyle explained, "'Cause she apologized and you just never responded.

He then turned to Lindsay's boyfriend Carl Radke, 38, warning his friend about his girlfriend, "And I love you man. Careful what you're dealing with here."

Kyle then turned back to Lindsay and said, "You're a master manipulator. My wife deserves better. She's tried so many f---ing times with you. I don't give a f--- anymore, dude."

"People don't know the real side of Lindsay. She's a f---ing evil, conniving bitch. Good luck to my best friend because you're a f---ing psycho," he added after walking away.

Danielle was livid over Kyle's remarks and popped off at Carl: "This is when you stand up and say f---ing something to him."

"Let him just bury himself," Carl responded. But Danielle wholeheartedly disagreed: "No, I think you should not sit there."

Kyle continued to trash-talk Lindsay, saying, "My wife honestly is the nicest person ever, and when people who are actual assh---s and actual bitches get their way, it honestly makes me sick. F---ing psycho."

Overhearing him, Lindsay gave up and accepted Kyle's narrative of her: "I'm the bad person."

Meanwhile, Danielle continued to yell at Carl: "F---ing stand up, and say something to him. He's being a f---ing assh---."

Kyle then went outside and shouted into the night sky, "F--- everybody for giving Lindsay f---ing Hubbard so much f---ing power."

Summer House airs Mondays at 9 p.m ET on Bravo.